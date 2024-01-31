Stumble Guys launches the Stumble Workshop MrBeast Toolkit and other collab goodies in latest update

Stumble Guys is launching the final phase of its MrBeast collab

The Stumble Workshop MrBeast Toolkit lets you craft custom courses

Players can join community competitions showcasing their creations

Scopely has launched a new update for Stumble Guys, letting players design their very own MrBeast course with the Stumble Workshop MrBeast Toolkit. Apart from unleashing your creativity with custom stages, you can also feed your competitive streak and aim to win community competitions and creator contests in February.

In the latest update to Stumble Guys, you can look forward to the new Disco Drop course as crafted by MrBeast. This comes with plenty of other themed in-game experiences to cap off the final phase of the special collab, and Stumblers can take part by flexing their own MrBeast masterpieces.

There will be moving floor tiles to add to the merry mayhem of it all, with music-coordinated triggers as well to spice things up - then, the community can vote for their favourite courses. This comes on top of the MrBeast-themed Stumble Pass Season, along with fresh Stumblers, Victory Dances, Emotes, and Footsteps.

Ar you ready to stumble your way to victory? If you're keen on giving the new update a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Stumble Guys on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments, head on over to the official website for more info on the game as well, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals.