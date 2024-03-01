Genshin Impact reveals upcoming version 4.5 update which tests your business management skills

Version 4.5, Blades Weaving Betwixt Brocade, will release on March 13th

Run your own local business in the Alchemical Association event

Chiori will be added as a new 5-star Geo sword wielder

March’s arrival has brought about big news for Genshin Impacts as HoYoverse unveils the highly anticipated version 4.5 update. Titled Blades Weaving Betwixt Brocade, the content update will arrive in a couple of weeks. It takes place after Liyue’s New Year celebrations and follows Jean, Lisa, and the Knights of Favonius as they build an alchemical potion business.

Genshin Impact v4.5’s seasonal event has been titled Alchemical Ascension and it tests players’ management skills as they try to set up a local business. You have been summoned by the Knights of Favonius and you must deliver by creating a successful tycoon. Get ready to manage everything from production to sales. As you progress and earn, you’ll also have to think of upscaling, just like any real-world business.

Some familiar faces will return and it’s up to you to convince them to buy your products. Rewards for striking deals include the 4-star Polearm, Dialogues of the Desert Sages. If you're looking to blow off some steam after a stressful few hours at the shop, play with adorable cats in Feline Fortress Furrdyssey or go cannon-firing in Rolling Crossfire.

But that's not all! Version 4.5 also introduces Chiori, a genius fashion designer from Inazuma, as a 5-star Geo sword wielder. Join forces with her and her automaton doll, Tamoto, to take on enemies with powerful attacks. She even makes exploration quicker with a 10% movement speed boost. You can learn more about her in the Fontaine Fashion Week Story Quest.

For the Event Wishes, the first half will feature Chiori and Arataki Itto while Neuvillette and Kadehara will be part of the latter. Additionally, a brand-new "Chronicled Wish" will be available, featuring coveted 5-star characters and weapons like Albedo, Eula, Mona, and more. Finally, a Training Guide has been curated to provide tips and suggestions to make your combat experience smoother.

Version 4.5 launches on March 13th in Genshin Impact.