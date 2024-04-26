Stumble Guys teams up with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for a radical collab

Cowabunga, dude

Hit mobile battle royale game Stumble Guys is set to team up with perennial franchising icon Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for a radical crossover. You'll be able to play as the iconic 'heroes in a half-shell', Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo, as they team up with Master Splinter to traverse an all-new level, with special collection events, tournaments and daily missions.

The Turtle Tumble map lets you race through an ooze-soaked recreation of the New York sewers. Alongside the new level, you'll have new cosmetics, the aforementioned turtles and limited-time events with special rewards. We're not sure what an 'IP-integrated element' is, but apparently that means that yes, the famous New York pizza is going to be a feature of the crossover too.

Truth be told, there's probably a time before you found out that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are still one of the biggest franchises on the planet today, with multiple movies, television shows, merchandise and more. Originally created by cartoonists Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird as a pseudo-parody of superhero comics at the time, the original comic series boasted a grimmer and grittier tone.

The success of TMNT catapuled Eastman and Laird to franchising stardom as, ironically, the comic they concocted as a parody of trendy concepts in other books eclipsed them all. Now, TMNT is one of the biggest franchises on the planet, sitting alongside titans of entertainment like Blizzard's Warcraft and Pac-Man.

