Street Fighter: Duel teams up with the Heroes in a Half Shell in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collab event

Blanka's fellow green-skinned friends join the fray

Leonardo and Michelangelo are available now

Raphael and Donatello join on May 15th

All four heroes sport classic 1987 designs

Crunchyroll has announced a Cowabunga-filled collab within Street Fighter: Duel, inviting you to prep for those pizza parties as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles leap into the idle RPG. In particular, Leonardo and Michelangelo have already popped out of the sewers to join the fight, while Raphael and Donatello will be making their debut on May 15th.

In the latest update for Street Fighter: Duel, you can look forward to teaming up to take down M. Bison and Shredder while wielding Leonardo and Michaelangelo's ultimate combo.

"Beloved characters are at the heart of any great collaboration, and Street Fighter has a storied legacy of legendary crossovers," says Terry Li, General Manager of Crunchyroll Games and Executive Vice President of Emerging Business at Crunchyroll. "We look forward to building on that legacy with CAPCOM by introducing the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to the world of Street Fighter: Duel."

TMNT fans will also be happy to know that the four Heroes in a Half Shell will be sporting their classic 1987 designs to bring you all the old-school mutant mayhem within the game. And if that sounds like something that's exactly your cup of tea, you can indulge in all the nostalgic feels by taking a look at our list of the best retro and retro-inspired games on iOS to get your fill!

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Street Fighter: Duel on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals.