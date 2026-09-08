The Eminence in Shadow tier list
Updated on September 8th, 2026 - Version: 4.11.0 - Added: [Service is my Specialty] Beta
I won't spend too much time praising the game, as you've likely had a chance to play it for even just a few minutes and know how well it was made by now. Instead, we're here to check out the best characters and what makes them so special, and then rank them all into a comprehensive Eminence in Shadow tier list to help you decide who you should invest your resources and time into, and who you should skip.
If you love ranking characters, we have a tier list for Ever Legion of the best heroes, an Eversoul tier list and a reroll guide, and many others that you can check out. Use the search bar at the top right, and let the fun begin!
The best characters in The Eminence in Shadow: Master of GardenUnlike in many other gacha games, there are quite a lot of characters that rank surprisingly well, and that means only one thing: your chances of assembling a powerful team are much higher, given that you will probably summon many of the top-tier characters very early on.
Honestly speaking, you could probably make 80% of the characters work in one way or another if you upgrade them enough. The relaxing playstyle doesn't necessarily "require" you to have one specific character to beat all the others, even though at the moment, there is one that rises above the rest (but we'll talk in more detail about that below).
For now, let's dive into our complete Eminence in Shadow tier list and check out who the best characters are!
Feel free to use the links below to check a specific tier list you're interested in, based on the content you want to clear. Keep in mind that we've added all the units available (and upcoming).
PvE Tier List | PvP Tier List
1
PvE Tier List
This Eminence in Shadow tier list for PvE will rank all the characters based on how well they perform in the general storyline, as well as some of the other PvE-reliant events and instances. You want to use characters that can deal high amounts of damage and preferably have AoE abilities, so you can obliterate your enemies as soon as possible.
|Tier
|Characters
|S+
|Kazama Iroha, Demonic Princess, Mysterious Nurse: Aurora, Bell Cranel, [Demonized Fanatic] Victoria, [Saint of Salvation] Lili, New Year Shadow, Nap Logic: Eta, Fox Masked Eminence: Majin Zeta, Shadow, Absolute Darkness Stage: La+ Darknesss, Founding Duo: Shadow & Alpha, Starry Sky River: Epsilon, Demonic Fifth: Epsilon, Shadow of Beginning: Shadow, Annerose, First Member: Alpha, Alexia Midgar Queen of Luck, Awakening Hour: Shadow, Snow-White Spirit Fox: Yukime, Lazy Vampire: Eta, The Perfect Gift: Alpha, Demonic Fourth: Delta, Demonic Paladin: Olivier, Dazzling Fox Girl: Yukime. Ageless Bloodline: Alexia, For Your Eyes Only: Alpha
|S
|[Service is my Specialty] Beta, [Ultimate BBQ Delight] Victoria, Angelic Smile: Beta, Dreaming Book Girl: Beta, Sixth White Shadow: Zeta, Gale Wind: Ryu Lion, Ais Wallenstein, Demonic Saint: Lili, New Year Eta, Silent Night With You: Beta, Highest Song: Hatsune Miku, Bashful Summer Madness: Victoria, Demonic Host: Claire,Occasional Blush: Eta, Beta, La+ Darknesss, Hololive's La+ Darkness, Shinmon Benimaru. Shinra Kusakabe, Dedicated Sword: Annerose, Fighting Game Master OiKatzo, Wandering Swordswoman: Annerose, Swaying Moonlight: Aurora, Snowy Rendezvous: Zeta, Illuminating Blade: Rose, Share Silence: Epsilon, SuperNenechi Solo Live!: Momosuzu Nene, Vampire Progenitor Elizabeth, The Power In My Left: Claire, Holiday Frolic: Beatrix, Bashful Santa Iris, Moonlight Path Rose, Sixth Member Zeta, Shadow Festival Gamma, Thankful Heart Alpha, First Member: Alpha Shadow Festival, Fifth Member: Epsilon, Clever Bunny Beta, Eminence in Shadow: Cid Kagenou, First of the Seven: Alpha, Second Member: Beta, My Innocent Brother: Claire Kagenou, Innate Sword: Iris Midgar, Elf Swordmaster: Beatrix, Ideal Me: Epsilon, Rose's Retaliation: Rose Oriana, I Hunted It: Delta, Spring Sword Dance: Alpha, Romantic Artist: Beta, NPC Technique: Cid Kagenou, Way of the Beast: Delta, Fourth Member: Delta, Yukime, Eta, Merciless Blade Victoria, Takane Lui, Discreetly: Nu, Scarlet Blood Queen: Elisabeth, Bitter Patissier: Lambda, Giant Killer Arthur Pencilgon, First White Shadow: Alpha, Ocean Commotion: Zeta, Maid: Delta, Shadow & Aurora, Demonic Sixth: Zeta, A Step Forward: Gamma, Demonic Second: Beta, White Shadow: Epsilon, Demonic Spirit Fox: Yukime
|A
|Houshou Marine, HawkEye Grand Stage: Takane Lui, Luminous Rendezvous: Zeta, Researcher On Break: Eta, Sunset Tease: Gamma ,Twin Fangs of Fury: Zeta & Delta, Subaru, Emilia, Rem, Maid Zeta, Alexia Midgar, Trash-Game Hunter Sunraku, The Perfect Girl: Alpha, Dancing Sword: Claire, Mischievous Witch: Delta, John Smith: Cid, Ocean Temptation Beta, Fighting Words: Aurora, Spy Life: Zeta, The Master: Shadow, Second Member: Beta Shadow Festival, Honor Student: Alpha, Driven to Excellence: Rose Oriana, Ruthless Instructor: Lambda, Third Member: Gamma,Idolized Swordplay: Alexia Midgar, Waiting for Boss: Delta, All in the Shadows: Nu. Alluring Chocolatier: Epsilon, Remember Your Duty: Zeta, Garden Genesis: Alpha, Hidden Yearning: Rose Oriana, Training Hard: Gamma, Elegance Now: Epsilon, Bright World: Beta, Young Researcher: Sherry Barnett, Santa's Little Tease: Alexia Midgar, Small Predator: Delta, Royal Escort: Alexia Midgar, Calamity Witch: Aurora, Mundane Mann: Cid Kagenou, Seventh Member: Eta, Genesis Paladin: Olivier, Dreamy Pajama Girl: Epsilon
|B
|Tyrant: Delta, Sibling Time: Claire Kagenou, Best-selling Author: Beta, Shadow Observer: Beta, Incognito Date: Iris Midgar, Run, Slime: Eta, Developing Products: Gamma, Perform Wisdom: Epsilon, Shadow Encounter: Alpha, Experimenting Now: Eta, Subtle Romance: Sherry Barnett, Perfect Angel Epsilon
|C
|Hidden Powerhouse: Cid Kagenou, Moonlight Shadow: Zeta, Master of Disguise: Nu, Happy Holiday: Sherry Barnett, Lovely Stories: Beta, Another NPC Day: Cid Kagenou
2
PvP Tier List
For PvP, your main goal is to have characters that can skip the front line and attack the back line directly, where the attackers usually are. Therefore, the best characters here are completely different from the top-tier PvE choices since they need to fill different roles. Many of them also have useful debuffing/buffing skills, which are usually highly efficient against other teams.
|Tier
|Characters
|S+
|Demonic Princess, Bell Cranel, Demonic Saint: Lili, [Demonized Fanatic] Victoria, Fox Masked Eminence: Shadow, Founding Duo: Shadow & Alpha, Starry Sky River: Epsilon, Demonic Fifth: Epsilon, Annerose, Romantic Artist: Beta, Calamity Witch: Aurora, First Member: Alpha, Fifth Member: Epsilon, Demonic Fourth: Delta, Dazzling Fox Girl: Yukime, Kazama Iroha
|S
|[Ultimate BBQ Delight] Victoria, Angelic Smile: Beta, Mysterious Nurse: Aurora, Ais Wallenstein, Absolute Darkness Stage: La+ Darknesss, Highest Song: Hatsune Miku, Bashful Summer Madness: Victoria, Occasional Blush: Eta, Hololive's La+ Darknesss, Shinmon Benimaru, Illuminating Blade: Rose, Shinra Kusakabe, Dedicated Sword: Annerose, The Perfect Gift: Alpha, Fighting Game Master OiKatzo, Wandering Swordswoman: Annerose, Swaying Moonlight: Aurora, Snowy Rendezvous: Zeta, Ocean Temptation Beta, Shadow Festival Gamma, The Master: Shadow, Thankful Heart Alpha, Alexia Midgar Queen of Luck, First Member: Alpha Shadow Festival, Clever Bunny Beta, My Innocent Brother: Claire Kagenou, Second Member: Beta, Spring Sword Dance: Alpha, Innate Sword: Iris Midgar, Santa's Little Tease: Alexia Midgar, Remember Your Duty: Zeta, Alluring Chocolatier: Epsilon, Elf Swordmaster: Beatrix, Third Member: Gamma, Fourth Member: Delta, Seventh Member: Eta, Perfect Angel Epsilon, Silence: Epsilon, Scarlet Blood Queen: Elisabeth, Bitter Patissier: Lambda, Ocean Commotion: Zeta, Maid: Delta, Demonic Sixth: Zeta, A Step Forward: Gamma, Beta, Lazy Vampire: Eta, Demonic Spirit Fox: Yukime
|A
|[Service is my Specialty] Beta, Dreaming Book Girl: Beta, Sixth White Shadow: Zeta, Gale Wind: Ryu Lion, Dreamy Pajama Girl: Epsilon, For Your Eyes Only: Alpha, Researcher On Break: Eta, Demonic Host: Claire, Sunset Tease: Gamma , Emilia, Rem, Maid Zeta, Alexia Midgar, Sixth Member Zeta, Fighting Words: Aurora, Spy Life: Zeta, Second Member: Beta Shadow Festival, Ruthless Instructor: Lambda, Shadow Observer: Beta, Waiting for Boss: Delta, I Hunted It: Delta, Rose's Retaliation: Rose Oriana, Run, Slime: Eta, All in the Shadows: Nu, Eta, Takane Lui, Discreetly: Nu, Trash-Game Hunter Sunraku, Giant Killer Arthur Pencilgon, Genesis Paladin: Olivier, Demonic Sixth: Zeta
|B
|Houshou Marine, HawkEye Grand Stage: Takane Lui, Tyrant: Delta, Subaru, Dancing Sword: Claire, Driven to Excellence: Rose Oriana, Blessed: Gamma, Way of the Beast: Delta, NPC Technique: Cid Kagenou, Sibling Time: Claire Kagenou, Perform Wisdom: Epsilon, First of the Seven: Alpha, Incognito Date: Iris Midgar, Lovely Stories: Beta, Experimenting Now: Eta, Best-selling Author: Beta, Idolized Swordplay: Alexia Midgar, Moonlight Shadow: Zeta, Eminence in Shadow: Cid Kagenou, Ideal Me: Epsilon, Mundane Mann: Cid Kagenou, Momosuzu Nene, Demonic Second: Beta
|C
|Elegance Now: Epsilon, Royal Escort: Alexia Midgar, Hidden Yearning: Rose Oriana, Shadow Encounter: Alpha, Master of Disguise: Nu, Developing Products: Gamma, Subtle Romance: Sherry Barnett, Another NPC Day: Cid Kagenou, Hidden Powerhouse: Cid Kagenou, Bright World: Beta, Happy Holiday: Sherry Barnett, Garden Genesis: Alpha, Small Predator: Delta, Young Researcher: Sherry Barnett, Training Hard: Gamma
Updated ABA tier list [September 2026]