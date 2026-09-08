The Eminence in Shadow tier list

Updated on September 8th, 2026 - Version: 4.11.0 - Added: [Service is my Specialty] Beta

I won't spend too much time praising the game, as you've likely had a chance to play it for even just a few minutes and know how well it was made by now. Instead, we're here to check out the best characters and what makes them so special, and then rank them all into a comprehensive Eminence in Shadow tier list to help you decide who you should invest your resources and time into, and who you should skip.

If you love ranking characters, we have a tier list for Ever Legion of the best heroes, an Eversoul tier list and a reroll guide, and many others that you can check out. Use the search bar at the top right, and let the fun begin!

The best characters in The Eminence in Shadow: Master of Garden

Unlike in many other gacha games , there are quite a lot of characters that rank surprisingly well, and that means only one thing: your chances of assembling a powerful team are much higher, given that you will probably summon many of the top-tier characters very early on.

Honestly speaking, you could probably make 80% of the characters work in one way or another if you upgrade them enough. The relaxing playstyle doesn't necessarily "require" you to have one specific character to beat all the others, even though at the moment, there is one that rises above the rest (but we'll talk in more detail about that below).

For now, let's dive into our complete Eminence in Shadow tier list and check out who the best characters are!

Feel free to use the links below to check a specific tier list you're interested in, based on the content you want to clear. Keep in mind that we've added all the units available (and upcoming).