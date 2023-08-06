The Eminence in Shadow tier list

: August 6th, 2023 - re-checked the tier list, added new characters

Not only does this game portray the anime/manga exactly as one might expect, but it also has extremely fun and relaxing gameplay that fans of the title can easily find themselves hooked on for hours!

With flashy, high-quality animations and visuals, the game feels like a masterful combination of beloved titles like Epic Seven and Princess Connect, but with its own elements and, of course, unique narrative, allowing players to discover the characters' personalities and powers exactly as they're meant to.

I'm not going to continue praising the game too much though, because if you've had a chance to play it even for just a few minutes, you probably know all that by now. We're here to check out the best characters in the game and what makes them so special, and then rank them all into a comprehensive Eminence in Shadow tier list to help you decide who you should invest your resources and time into, and who you should skip.

The best characters in The Eminence in Shadow: Master of Garden

Unlike in many other gacha games , there are quite a lot of characters that rank surprisingly well and that means only one thing: your chances of assembling a powerful team are much higher, given that you will probably summon many of the top-tier characters very early on in the game.

Honestly speaking, you could probably make 80% of the characters in the game work in one way or another, and if you upgrade them enough. The relaxing playstyle doesn't necessarily "require" you to have one specific character to beat all the others, even though at the moment there is one character that rises above the rest (but we'll talk in more detail about that one below).

For now, let's dive into the complete Eminence in Shadow tier list and check out who the best characters in the game are!

Feel free to use the links below to check a specific tier list you're interested in, based on the content you want to clear. Keep in mind that we've added all the units available in the game (and upcoming).

PvE Tier List | PvP Tier List