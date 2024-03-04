Street Fighter: Duel has opened pre-registration in SEA; the global version is celebrating its 1st anniversary

Street Fighter: Duel's global version is currently running one-year anniversary events

The SEA launch is imminent, with pre-registration now open

You can score in-game goodies based on the number of sign-ups

Crunchyroll is celebrating one year of service for the semi-global launch of Street Fighter: Duel - at the same time, fans of the idle RPG in the SEA region can also soon get their hands on the game, as pre-registration is now officially open.

During the pre-registration event for Street Fighter: Duel, Southeast Asian players can score in-game Cash x8,888, Gems x20, Avatar Frame x1, and Fighter Mystery Pack x1. Depending on the number of sign-ups the game gets, you might also nab B Grade Fragment x60, Gems x20, and in-game Cash x3,000 when the pre-registrants hit 50k. The rewards will keep going up until the sign-ups reach a million, wherein players can get Arcade Coin x5, Gems x300, and in-game Cash x10,000.

At the moment, the sign-ups have already surpassed the 100,000 mark in the region.

As for the global version, there are also plenty of events in store, such as the Anniversary Event, Lucky Treasure Hunt, Effigy Battle Assembly and City Pursuit that will run until March 6th. Draft Mode: Wall of Fire will run until March 8th, while the Path of Trials will last until March 29th.

The SEA version is set to launch on March 27th according to the SEA App Store, but do take that with a grain of salt, as these dates often change without notice. For now, if you're playing the global version, why not take a look at our Street Fighter: Duel tier list and reroll guide to maximise your lineup?

You can also join the community of followers on Facebook to stay updated on all the latest developments, head on over to the official website for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.