StoneAge: Idle Adventure tier list (March 2026) -
While raising an army of dinosaur pets sounds awesome, there are still good and bad choices. And that's where our StoneAge: Idle Adventure tier list comes in.
In this RPG, you must explore a vast continent to capture adorable dinosaur-like creatures that can then be used in battles. Think Pokémon, with a lot of pets to encounter and upgrade, but set in the Stone Age.
There are a lot of different dino pets in StoneAge, which can be a bit overwhelming at first. Which ones should you use during battles? Don't worry, we've got you covered with our StoneAge: Idle Adventure tier list!
There are redeem codes in this game, so you should take a look at our StoneAge: Idle Adventure codes list to grab some useful resources, such as Blue Gems.
If you've already summoned a few dinos and don't know whether you should invest in them, let's find out which ones are worth it in our StoneAge: Idle Adventure tier list.
1
S Tier
If you're lucky enough to summon these creatures, don't hesitate to immediately use and upgrade them. They can be used in all kinds of situations thanks to their stats, abilities, and effects.
If you're looking for the best tank, Holy Knight Baut should be your number one pick. He generates a shield lasting a few seconds whenever he attacks, meaning he can survive for a very, very long time.
On the other hand, Holy Knight Pobay is an excellent DPS capable of taking down an enemy in a single move. If you pair him with Briker, a support that can stun his opponents, you will be unstoppable.
As for Parutu, he's the best support thanks to his healing skills and his sleep-inflicting debuff. Finally, Mogaros is the best DPS as he gains an attack boost when he attacks an enemy, while Meltoise can heal himself while attacking.
2
A Tier
Next on our StoneAge: Idle Adventure tier list, we have some very good dinos. They are not as powerful as the S Tier options, whether in PvE or PvP, but they are good alternatives, especially as they are a little easier to summon.
If Holy Knight Baut is not on your team yet, Icemanmo is a pretty solid tank alternative with his shield and knockback immunity. The other pets are mostly DPS with interesting abilities, such as Duford, who can reflect half the damage taken, Forespion, who can create a poison area or Moonwolf, who targets low HP enemies to finish them off.
Galpus is another solid pick for your team: his transformation boosts him (damage, defense, and buffs), and he can also boost his allies' damage output. As for Whaleo, he is especially useful in PvP as he targets trainers.
3
B Tier
These dinos are average. You can use them early on, but they will quickly fall behind and won't carry you through the mid- and end-game. Don't invest in them.
All these dinos have better counterparts in S and A Tiers. For example, Waris and Softbun's healing abilities aren't as effective as Parutu's, and Beanzard's buffs are just too short to really be useful in the long run. As for Nordor, he's a great DPS early on, but his damage output is not enough later on.
4
C Tier
It would be best to avoid using and upgrading these dinos. They are just too weak, and if you don't have better options after the tutorial, you should consider a reroll.
Hipa can be a good DPS in the early levels, but not for long, and Azmuna uses his own HP to attack, which means he needs to be paired with a decent healer to be interesting. You can use Ranasif for that, but once again, don't bother if you already have a better healer.
And that concludes our StoneAge: Idle Adventure tier list! With this article, you should be able to build a strong and powerful team and progress faster.
