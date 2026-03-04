StoneAge Idle Adventure launches globally with dinosaur pets and massive idle battles

The classic StoneAge world returns

Idle RPG features squads of Trainers and Pets fighting together

Fan-favourite creatures like Mogaros and Yangidon return

Launch rewards include 10,000 Pet Draw Tickets and SS Mogaros

Not gonna lie, it’s a little comforting seeing StoneAge Idle Adventure pop up on the app stores. The StoneAge name has been floating around mobile for years now, from StoneAge World to StoneAge: Pets. And if you’ve spent any time in that cartoon prehistoric landscape of Tectonika, you’ll know exactly the vibe - dinosaurs, oversized megafauna, and not a shred of historical accuracy in sight.

This new release is a fully idle RPG. You’re building a squad of up to six Trainers backed by 18 Pets, meaning 24 units can pile into battle at once. It’s chaotic in the way only an idle battler can be – numbers flying, abilities triggering, and your carefully assembled lineup doing the heavy lifting while you tweak the strategy.

Fan favourites like Mogaros, Veldor, and Yangidon return, redesigned with a softer, more charming style but still carrying their distinct traits. Capturing and mounting pets, a core part of the older games, has been streamlined for mobile, so you’re not wrestling with clunky menus while trying to enjoy the power climb.

There’s also a decent spread of modes beyond the usual idle progression loop. Advent Battle throws masses of pets into large-scale raids, Sky Tower handles ranking competition, Aquafarm introduces real-time resource stealing, and Mecha Pet Hunt pushes co-op play.

Launch rewards are generous too. Daily logins will eventually net you every launch pet, including SS-grade Mogaros, and you’ll pick up 10,000 Pet Draw Tickets and 10,000 Blue Gems along the way. Pteravis, the mount pet, arrives on Day Two because, of course, your dinosaur RPG needs a flying dinosaur.

