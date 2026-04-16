StoneAge Idle Adventure gets brand-new PvP mode in first major update

StoneAge: Idle Adventure's first major update is here

Introducing a swathe of new PvP content, which includes the new mode Base Domination

Not to mention a fishing minigame, more stages and other tweaks and improvements

Netmarble have had some pretty big launches recently, what with the release of Mongil: Star Dive. But one other entry has been StoneAge: Idle Adventure, which translates their popular franchise into the idle genre. Now, Netmarble has debuted a major update for StoneAge: Idle Adventure featuring brand-new PvP content.

The new mode, dubbed 'Base Domination', sees players from across all servers heading to the continent of Nice to compete. You'll represent both server and tribe as you duke it out to take home enough victory points to qualify, with lucrative rewards on offer for those who participate.

You can acquire everything from the pets Norpus and Verpus to new skins and titles for participating. So be sure to check out our StoneAge: Idle Adventure tier list to give yourself a head start and check in today, if you think you've got the chance to be the bigger caveman with the bigger rock!

Fight night

Base Domination isn't the only addition in this update, either. You can also have a go at the new minigame, Lucy the Master Angler. Land the biggest catch and earn rewards based on ranking, because everything needs a fishing minigame nowadays. Yet I don't think many of you would be arguing with the opportunity to earn more rewards.

Finally, main stages, daily dungeon tiers and other content have been expanded with new stages, not to mention a host of QoL improvements. Although details are a bit scarce on those specifically. Still, if you want to hop into StoneAge: Idle Adventure, then now's the time, and be sure to check out our constantly updated codes list before you do!

Meanwhile, if you're looking to adventure in other times and places, you've got options on mobile! Check out our list of the best RPGs on Android to see what we think are worth playing!