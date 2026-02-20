StoneAge: Idle Adventure brings Netmarble's popular franchise to the idle RPG genre

Releasing early next month, pre-registration now open

Netmarble is bringing their hit StoneAge franchise to another genre

StoneAge: Idle Adventure returns you to the world of Tectonika

Grab idle rewards, duke it out in massive battles and recruit pets to help out

Netmarble have had many popular mobile hits over the years, with one of them being the prehistoric setting in StoneAge. Now, the publisher and developer are once more taking their homegrown franchise to a new genre with the upcoming StoneAge: Idle Adventure.

StoneAge will be recognisable to longtime readers familiar with both StoneAge World and StoneAge: Pets, both of which focus on a prehistoric landscape called Tectonika filled with megafauna and dinosaurs. It's not a strictly accurate depiction of the period, but it plays into the cartoon version of the Stone Age we've come to enjoy.

Set to launch late March 3rd for iOS and Android, StoneAge: Idle Adventure is as it says on the tin. It combines the classic gameplay of the StoneAge franchise with the familiar caveat of idle rewards you can claim even while not playing. All this and some surprising new additions, too.

Queens of the Stone Age

StoneAge: Idle Adventure incorporates the pet collection mechanics from the original releases, but adds a mass combat twist by letting you duke it out in battles with up to six trainers and 18 different pets. And alongside the idle rewards, you'll also be able to bring along underleveled pets to help get them up to scratch.

With pre-registration now open, I feel that StoneAge: Idle Adventure will be a worthy addition to the lineup for Netmarble fans. Personally, what stands out to me as a newcomer is the mixture of the usual idle mechanics as well as more actively involved battles.

But ahead of StoneAge: Idle Adventure's release, you don't need to find yourself at a loose end with nothing to do. Just take a gander at our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week for our picks of the most interesting new launches from the last seven days.