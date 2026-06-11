StoneAge Idle Adventure hits 100 days with a rather generous festival

Big, big milestone

StoneAge Idle Adventure celebrates 100 days with a limited-time festival

Rewards include 200 summon tickets, 50,000 Blue Gems, and event boxes

New pets Loa and Tarnoros arrive through the Special Pass

Hitting a hundred days is the kind of milestone that most mobile games use as an excuse to throw some tickets at you and call it an event. StoneAge Idle Adventure is doing roughly that, but the numbers involved are generous enough that it's actually worth logging in for.

The 100-Day Celebration Festival runs through July 6th. Complete missions across a 14-day period, and you're looking at 200 SS Rate Up Pet Summon Tickets, 50,000 Blue Gems, and a 100-Day Celebration Title if you're a completionist.

There's also a separate Login Event running alongside it - log in for 14 days, and you pick up a Shining Festival Box and a Brilliant Festival Box, no missions required. Logging in is about as low-effort as participation gets, and there's no real reason to skip it.

The more interesting piece is the Special Pass. That one adds two brand new pets to the mix: Loa and Tarnoros, both new to the game entirely. Beyond that, it's 6,000 Blue Gems and 60 Pet Summon Tickets, which stack reasonably well on top of everything else going on.

Worth checking where they land on the StoneAge Idle Adventure tier list before you commit to building around either of them.

For anyone coming in cold, StoneAge Idle Adventure launched globally in March and carries the StoneAge IP, which has apparently passed through the hands of over 200 million players across its history.

It builds around a 24-unit lineup - six Trainers and 18 Pets. That's a lot to manage, and that's before you start caring about which ones actually work together. A mobile idle RPG that rewards roster-building over spending is rarer than it should be.

Grab the latest StoneAge Idle Adventure codes while you're at it. The celebration's already running, so no point leaving anything on the table.