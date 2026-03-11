Tacticool Operators tier list (March 2026) - Roll out with the best operators

Are you wondering which operators to choose in Tacticool? Then look no further, as you just landed on our Tacticool Operators tier list! In this article, you'll discover which character to play to get the upper hand in your matches.

Tacticool is a tactical shooter featuring short PvE and PvP matches. There are a few basic 5v5 modes to try, such as Capture the Flag, Control, and Team Deathmatch, but also special modes like Battle Royale.

Like in many other games, there are codes to redeem in Tacticool, so don't forget to frequently check out our Tacticool codes list to grab some useful rewards.

With 19 locations and more than 80 types of weapons, you'll never get bored in this game. But which operator should you choose? Let's find out in our Tacticool Operators tier list.