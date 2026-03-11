Tacticool Operators tier list (March 2026) - Roll out with the best operators
Are you wondering which operators to choose in Tacticool? Then look no further, as you just landed on our Tacticool Operators tier list! In this article, you'll discover which character to play to get the upper hand in your matches.
Tacticool is a tactical shooter featuring short PvE and PvP matches. There are a few basic 5v5 modes to try, such as Capture the Flag, Control, and Team Deathmatch, but also special modes like Battle Royale.
Like in many other games, there are codes to redeem in Tacticool, so don't forget to frequently check out our Tacticool codes list to grab some useful rewards.
With 19 locations and more than 80 types of weapons, you'll never get bored in this game. But which operator should you choose? Let's find out in our Tacticool Operators tier list.
1
S Tier
First on our Tacticool Operators tier list are the best fighters. Their abilities and super weapons make a real difference in matches, so you should consider using them if possible.
Ray's special ability is especially useful since he can become invisible for a few seconds, while Apollon can fly and launch a massive explosion when he takes off. If you like using grenades, you can either pick Phoenix with his 20% reduced cooldown or Miro with his higher explosion radius. Moses's super weapon turns him into a tank.
If you like to play aggressively, pick JB since his ability automatically reloads his inactive weapon more quickly. Charon is also a good choice: he is quick and deals more melee damage. Finally, Chen Li and Moses can support their team with their shields.
2
A Tier
These characters are still really good, but they've got less health and their abilities require more specific situations to truly shine.
Syndrome and Capisce are perfect for protecting their team since they can reduce the damage taken. Varg and David are all about speed: movement and aim for Varg, reload for David. Valera's fire rate is improved, and Joe's bullet spread is reduced, meaning they can take down enemies faster.
3
B Tier
Most of these characters have the same skills as the ones before, but with less health. Since they are more fragile, you should avoid using them whenever possible.
Victor and Batya can reduce the damage taken, so you should pick them if you want to stay in matches longer. Pick Travis for a better fire rate and Shi for a quicker reload.
4
C Tier
These operators are probably the first you'll get in the game, but you should avoid using them once you recruit better ones.
Rookie is the worst since he doesn't even have any special skill and has the lowest health bar.
And that concludes our Tacticool Operators tier list! This should help you understand which operators to choose and how to use them during matches.
