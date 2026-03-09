Iron Saga tier list (March 2026)

In this article, we talk about the best pilots and the best mechs in the game Iron Saga - Epic Robot Battle. Since the meta is constantly changing and the available units are numerous, our Iron Saga tier list will help you build the best teams for the game's Arena mode.

About Iron Saga - Epic Robot Battle

Before we talk about our Iron Saga tier list, let's say a few words about the game in general for players who might be thinking about starting it. To begin with, we are talking about a game with 2.5D graphics that mixes RPG and auto-battler elements. You build teams of four mechs with their pilots and face different opponents in every stage.

There is a plethora of mechs and pilots that you can collect through the well-known gacha mechanism. At this point, I should mention that the game has depth regarding team building, as the synergies between your team's units play a major role.

About Our Iron Saga tier list

As I mentioned before, the game has a very large number of mechs and pilots that you can collect. While it might be nice if I included every unit in the game here, it wouldn't be practical at all.

You see, in PvP, there is always a specific meta and certain units that truly stand out from the rest. These are the units I will be focusing on in this article.

Every time the meta shifts, I will try to update this Iron Saga tier list so that it reflects the current state of the game and gives players a clear picture.