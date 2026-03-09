Iron Saga tier list (March 2026) -
In this article, we talk about the best pilots and the best mechs in the game Iron Saga - Epic Robot Battle. Since the meta is constantly changing and the available units are numerous, our Iron Saga tier list will help you build the best teams for the game's Arena mode.
About Iron Saga - Epic Robot BattleBefore we talk about our Iron Saga tier list, let's say a few words about the game in general for players who might be thinking about starting it. To begin with, we are talking about a game with 2.5D graphics that mixes RPG and auto-battler elements. You build teams of four mechs with their pilots and face different opponents in every stage.
There is a plethora of mechs and pilots that you can collect through the well-known gacha mechanism. At this point, I should mention that the game has depth regarding team building, as the synergies between your team's units play a major role.
About Our Iron Saga tier listAs I mentioned before, the game has a very large number of mechs and pilots that you can collect. While it might be nice if I included every unit in the game here, it wouldn't be practical at all.
You see, in PvP, there is always a specific meta and certain units that truly stand out from the rest. These are the units I will be focusing on in this article.
Every time the meta shifts, I will try to update this Iron Saga tier list so that it reflects the current state of the game and gives players a clear picture.
Best Pilots | Best Mech
1
Iron Saga Best Pilots
|Tier
|Character
|S+
|Wataru Hoshibe, Ryoma Nagare
|S
|Shibaraku Tsurugibe, Disaster, Benkai Kuruma, Hana
|A
|Mikoto Utsugi, Nia, Matilda, Hong Wu
|B
|Wataru Ikusabe, Guy Shishioh
On this page, you will find the best pilots in Iron Saga regarding PvP. As I mentioned before, I won't include all the game's pilots because it would be difficult for me to maintain such a list. Instead, what I'm going to do is present the best ones to you and give them a rating.
Following new releases in the future, this table might look completely different, so please keep that in mind.
2
Iron Saga Best Mech
|Tier
|Character
|S+
|Yoshitsune, Gunbuster, Phoenix, Black Wing, Deerstalker R×R
|S
|Diablo, Final Dancouga, Getter Robot, Getter Dragon, Jormungand RGKM, New Arhan EX, Sin III-M
|A
|Wolong, Tian Quan Gai, Gawain, Lancelot Gloly, Vassago Blade of Veritas, Astaroth, Antares
|B
|Liselotte MK5, Julius, Dou Jiang Yunlong Gai, Jormungand
|C
|Riot Police, Flame Wind, Galahad, New Arhan, Old collab units
Just like with the pilots, I have a specific rating for the best mechs in Iron Saga for PvP. If you are a veteran player, you will obviously see that there is a connection between the best pilots and mechs. Some pilots pair much better with specific mechs, and this dynamic is what ultimately determines how effective they are in PvP.
It's about time to wrap up our Iron Saga tier list. Our lists are dynamic, as they will surely change in the future with the release of new mechs and pilots. To stay updated with the latest news regarding the PvP meta, simply revisit this page in the future.
And before you disappear, we've also got a Gambit Heroes tier list and Chaos Zero Nightmare tier list to help you out in those games!