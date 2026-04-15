Mongil: Star Dive is out now on iOS and Android for creature-collecting ARPG action

Mongil: Star Dive is out now on iOS and Android

It's Netmarble's new sequel to their hit release, Monster Taming

And features the return of their Monsterling collection system with new tag-team ARPG action

Netmarble aren't short on popular releases for mobile, be that classics such as Marvel Future Fight, or modern hits including Solo Leveling: Arise. And it's their latest major release, Mongil: Star Dive, that's finally made its way to iOS and Android today after a long period of teasing!

If you're not already familiar from our previous coverage, Mongil: Star Dive is a spinoff of the popular Korean RPG Monster Taming. In it, you have all the classic elements of the ARPG genre, as you create your three-person party to duke it out with monsters and explore the world. Switching characters takes place in real-time, with the promise of exciting action as a result.

Of course, as might be expected from something following on from Monster Taming, creature collection also plays a pivotal role. But rather than merely fighting alongside you, your Monsterlings will actively enhance your abilities. Add that onto the fast-paced tag skills of your fellow party members, and there's a surprising amount of tactical depth in Mongil: Star Dive.

Take a dive

While the Monster Taming franchise isn't a big name outside of Korea (at least not in English-speaking countries) Mongil: Star Dive could be what changes that. Mainly because it offers a more approachable, action-focused format for players to enjoy.

And with a free character to claim in the form of Francis when you log in for the first time, if you have any interest in Mongil: Star Dive, it'll be well worth taking a look at this latest release and finding out for yourself whether it lives up to the legacy set by its popular predecessor on mobile!

Looking for more RPG action like Mongil: Star Dive to play on mobile? Then be sure to check out our list of the best RPGs on Android to find some of our top picks that you can play right now!