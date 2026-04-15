Farmville 2: Country Escape celebrates its 12th anniversary with new sweepstakes competition

FarmVille 2 is celebrating its 12th anniversary starting today

A new sweepstakes competition will offer goodies up to a $4000 prize pool

Meanwhile, a host of birthday content is there for you to sink your teeth into

Like it or not, FarmVille has stuck around long since notifications inviting you to play it plagued Facebook. And FarmVille 2 is celebrating a whopping 12 years since launch, and doing so with a massive new sweepstakes competition inviting fans to participate via play.

As you might expect, the FarmVille 2 sweepstakes are organised thusly: Running from April 15th (today) to May 6th, you'll be able to obtain tickets to enter the sweepstakes via gameplay. Jumping into the Birthday Bounty content will net you more tickets and, of course, more chances to win, no in-game purchase necessary.

So, what could you win as part of these sweepstakes? Well, the grand prize sits at a cool $4000. But fans are also up to win exclusive FarmVille merch, not to mention a variety of in-game goodies too. And just earning tickets will earn you themed anniversary decorations to add to your farm.

Chillin' like a FarmVille-ain

FarmVille 2 is one of those games we rarely hear about, at least until it's time to celebrate one of its major anniversary milestones . And it shouldn't be too surprising that Zynga are choosing the more approachable sweepstakes format, since FarmVille doubtlessly has an older audience than for many other picks of the genre.

Zynga haven't provided much in the way of details for what to expect gameplay-wise in the 12th anniversary celebrations. However, judging by previous anniversary events, I think it's safe to say that devoted fans of FarmVille 2 will have plenty to sink their teeth into.

Meanwhile, younger players, or those of you looking for a calmer and more detached take on the farming life, can instead take a look at our list of the best mobile games like Stardew Valley, where we've ranked some of our top picks for you to play!