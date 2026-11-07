Age of Apes codes (November 2026) - Grab yourself some free CDs

Taking over the world as a simian is no easy task, especially when there are upgrades to make. Thankfully, these Age of Apes codes will make that a bit easier.

As the name suggests, Age of Apes puts you in the role of a monkey. The reign of humanity has ended, and it's your turn to try to conquer the globe! Yes, even apes wage war.

Age of Apes is a city builder with one ultimate goal: be the first to explore the galaxy. But it's no easy task, as you'll have to fight other monkeys to grab bananas and expand your base. If you want to know which monkeys are the best, don't hesitate to check out our Age of Apes tier list.

There's plenty of content. You have to manage your outpost, explore the world, defeat mutants, join an Alliance, create an army... You'll always have something new to try out, and to help you out, you'll want to redeem some Age of Apes codes.

If you need more supplies, you're in the right place since you'll find below a complete list of active codes. These codes grant CDs, which are used to progress in the game and can also be purchased in the in-game shop.

ALL ACTIVE AGE OF APES CODES

KPFGdGKKlb

JUxRxMxbJF

YqESULwxkL

AOA666

EXPIRED CODES

UjOUVGLwwyRQFCrBwDpW

dMzJygIVoW

rXcUgnoDFy

lgajiuymSm – 500 CDs

pbbKPsKPUV

njQzNVozEQ

UihtcQwsEN

gvFJyctAzC

gwYMSOworU

HbpqzpEGpL

JEFRoJTLwW

qWbUhGSfyP

TEEubBNmZH

How to redeem Age of Apes codes?

Step 1: Launch the game and finish the tutorial

Step 2: Click your profile icon (upper left side of the screen)

Step 3: Click Settings

Step 4: Click Redeem Code

Step 5: Enter your code and redeem it. The rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox after a few minutes.

The process is fairly simple and only takes a few steps:

How to get more codes?

The developers share new codes every week on their Discord server , and these codes are only valid for seven days. You can either join the server or come back here often, since we'll update this article frequently.

And we've got more goodies elsewhere, too. For example, we've also got Last Asylum: Plague codes and Gambit Heroes codes.