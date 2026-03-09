Dusk of Dragons Survivors codes (March 2026) - Extra resources to keep your stronghold...strong

Let our Dusk of Dragons Survivors codes help you rebuild the city alongside ferocious dragons with extra Gems and Diamonds!

In Dusk of Dragons: Survivors, the world has been swallowed by darkness and is overrun by the undead. Cities are in ruin, and survivors try to stay alive as long as possible. And as you might've guessed, you play as one of these survivors.

You have to rescue other survivors, build a stronghold, open shops, and gather resources. But that's not it: you can also summon dragons! Find and hatch their eggs, then raise these legendary beasts to have the upper hand in battles.

In our Dusk of Dragons Survivors codes list, you'll find extra resources to redeem in order to help you survive longer. These grant useful perks such as free Gems, and we will also explain how to redeem them.

ALL ACTIVE DUSK OF DRAGONS SURVIVORS CODES

DODSWID – Diamond x100, Rose Bouquet x10

EXPIRED

DODSFEBGO

SDHFNRKO

WPOWER

LOVEDODS

Happy1ST

DOD2024

JNHGTFVD

Happy2nd

JGYBDEKI

HDESJFDC

How to claim your rewards?

Step 1: Launch the game and finish the tutorial

Step 2: Click More (three horizontal lines on the upper right side of the screen)

Step 3: Click Settings (lower right side of the screen)

Step 4: Click Gift Code (lower right side of the screen)

Step 5: Enter your code and redeem it. Your rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox.

The process is fairly simple, but you need to finish the tutorial first. Here are the steps:

How to get more freebies?

The developers share new Dusk of Dragons Survivors codes on the official social media accounts. You can follow the Facebook or Twitter page, but you can also simply bookmark this article and come back from time to time to see if more freebies have been added!

