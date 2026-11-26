Sticky Snap! is the latest release from developer Ovidiu Tepes

Play a cute, slimy critter trying to swing its way to its gold coin

Use its three alternating limbs to swing and stick, and avoid obstacles and enemies as you go

While mobile doesn't have an auteur developer on the level of something like Hideo Kojima, by now you've probably noticed there are plenty of names that crop up which we like to cover, such as Bart Bonte or solo developer Ovidiu Tepes, who has just opened the store page for his newest game, Sticky Snap!

Just like Tepes' previous releases, this is a deceptively simple-looking puzzler, but one that has some truly engaging mechanics to it. You play as a slime with three sticky limbs, and have to alternate between them as you travel across levels, dodging obstacles and seeking out your gold coin as you go.

Slimy strings

There's very much an element of Cut the Rope here, with you needing to tactically decide where and when you place your elastic limbs to cross the level. It's pretty emblematic of Tepes' previous work, in that it's not wholly original, but a good refinement of a simple concept.

And that, I reckon, is why we like covering Tepes' stuff. It's a throwback to the days of mobile when a solid, original concept done well could become the new darling of the app store. Even if now, for better or worse, we have so much more variety.

Sticky Snap! is set to boast 41 different levels, unlockable skins and even a leaderboard. So if you want, you'll be able to prove your puzzling acumen. Keep an eye out for the release of Sticky Snap! on iOS and Android, projected to land January 6th next year!

In the meantime, if you simply can't wait and need something to play right now, we've got you covered. Just take a look at our latest list of five new mobile games to try this week for some of our favourite picks, featuring puzzle games, comedy and action in equal measure!