Manju Games and Nexon are bringing Azur Promilia to Korea, out now

Explore a fantasy world with the aid of the cute critters called Kibo

Journey through mystic lands and use your Kibo's abilities to help you traverse

Nexon and Manju Games today bring one of their latest, greatest multiplayer RPG projects to Korea. Now, players in South Korea will be able to get their hands on the creature-collecting RPG Azur Promilia. And it could also turn out to be good news for fans in the West.

Azur Promilia follows a similar formula to Roco Kingdom and Honkai Nexus Anima, seeing you explore a vast fantasy world and recruit cute critters called Kibo to your side. These Kibo not only assist you in battle, but also help you explore by using their abilities during traversal. All this is wrapped around by quite gorgeous graphics and anime-style character designs, for a pretty solid RPG world to explore.

Wide open azure

You may be wondering why we're covering Azur Promilia's Korean release, and that's a fair question. But ever since it was first announced, there's been significant interest overseas from non-Korean fans, culminating in the announcement that Azur Promilia would be launching its very first English-language beta

It's clear then that Manju Games have big plans for the overseas launch of Azur Promilia, and so it's worth keeping an eye on how it does in Korea. I can't foresee a release going so poorly that they cancel a global rollout, but it's still worth considering. After all, there's always a chance for an upset.

Personally, I'm curious to see more of Azur Promilia. As mentioned above, the general concept is something a lot of games have been pursuing as of late. So Azur Promilia will have an uphill battle to stand out, but with it having such flashy, well-made graphics and gameplay, it could well have a chance of standing tall.

In the meantime, if you need some RPG action to tide yourself over ahead of Azur Promilia's release, then we've got you covered! Just take a look at our list of the best RPGs on Android, and you'll find some exciting picks we reckon are worth playing.