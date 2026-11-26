Hitman World of Assassination today sees the introduction of its newest elusive target

Lenny Kravitz takes the lead as Bawma, his role in 007 First Light, also by IO Interactive

But you'll be taking on not Bawma, but his three rogue lieutenants, overseen by the pirate king

Hitman World of Assassination is getting a brand-new elusive target. Available to play on iOS, Hitman World of Assassination offers plenty of opportunities for murderous mischief in exotic locations. And, starting today, the latest celebrity face to get embroiled in the action is none other than rock star Lenny Kravitz!

Lenny Kravitz stars as Bawma, the pirate king who serves as the central antagonist of 007 First Light, another IO Interactive game. Of course, given he has to survive to face down Bond, Bawma is not the actual target here. Instead, Agent 47 is tasked with eliminating three rogue lieutenants under Bawma's watchful gaze on Ambrose Island. The mission is available to play until December 24th.

Being a pirate is al-right with me

If you're not familiar, elusive targets are one of the modern Hitman series' signature features. You only get a single chance to take out the target, and if you manage to mess it up, you can never attempt it again; barring a rerun of the mission at a later date.

Of course, in the time since first introducing the mechanic, IO Interactive have softened the blow somewhat. You can try out the contracts again anytime you want in arcade mode (if you own the original map), albeit with the bragging rights of having actually completed the limited-time version.

I'll admit, I was surprised to learn 007 First Light had been released, as it seemed to pass me by. But if Bawma's inclusion is any indication, IO Interactive are eager to show off more of what they created for the 007 spinoff, including for Hitman World of Assassination, which you can play on iOS!

In the meantime, if taking people out of commission isn't your kind of thing, you can instead practice your precision in another way. Help out your fellow undead in Vampire Therapist, which I just covered with a glowing review earlier in the week!