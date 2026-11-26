Dicevaders, the dice-rolling roguelike, is out now on iOS after previously releasing on Android

Roll dice, activate your units and choose perks to help build your attack power

Fight your way through the defences of Earth in pursuit of your inevitable conquest

As we head towards the weekend, it's becoming increasingly cold and dark, and that means you'll probably want to sit and find a mobile game to sink plenty of time into. Well, you're in luck, because there's a constant glut of great new releases, including the launch of Dicevaders on iOS!

Dicevaders sees you taking on the role not of defender of the Earth, but of its invaders and destroyers. To do so, you'll need to gradually overwhelm the defences of each of Earth's bastions, and you'll do so with dice (naturally). In essence, you place units, build up multipliers and gradually overcome the defence rating of each planet to destroy it.

Roll them bones

I actually had the chance to play Dicevaders at Gamescom this year, and found it quite engaging. The dice rolling mechanics may seem random, but there's a method to the madness. For one, you have two currencies that can be spent on rerolls, either of dice or the store, and on nudging the number of dice up and down, which is crucial for certain combos you need to roll.

It makes for a rather interesting combination of luck and strategy, where you'll need to think about when you might need to reroll and keep your supply of currencies stocked up to do so. The graphics are, of course, the kind of crunchy, colourful pixels I'm fond of, so you won't hear any complaints from me, and the mix of blues, purples and reds makes for a thoroughly alien colour palette.

There's plenty of synergy, different commanders and units to take advantage of too. So if you're looking for a game with plenty of depth to enjoy this winter, why not check out Dicevaders on iOS?

Looking to put your strategic acumen to the test? Want to rely on raw numbers rather than the randomness of dice? Then be sure to check out our list of the best strategy games on iOS!