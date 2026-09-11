Oh Snack! is the latest bite-sized puzzle game from solo dev Tepes Ovidiu

Oh Snack! is the latest release from Tepes Ovidiu coming to mobile

Keep an eye out for it arriving on iOS and Android at the start of October

Make your escape from the kitchen as you jump into different foodstuffs

It's rare for us to single out a single developer by name, but not as rare as you might expect on mobile. See Thomas K. Young's Dadish, or Tepes Ovidiu and their output of bite-sized puzzlers. Literally, in this case, with the announcement of Oh Snack! for iOS and Android.

Oh Snack! has you taking the spirit of anthropomorphic food, launching yourself around a cartoon kitchen in your pursuit of freedom. You aim, launch, and when you hit the next piece of snack food, you'll transfer into it. Oh Snack! is as simple and accessible a puzzler as you can get.

Don't snack between meals

Oh Snack! is perhaps not as distinctive as some of Tepes Ovidiu's other projects, but it's a more than acceptable entry from a prolific one-person development team. I sometimes feel that, in the pursuit of making games 'stand out,' we end up losing the essence of what made a genre fun and engaging in the first place.

With that in mind, Oh Snack! offers simple, approachable fun that gives you basic mechanics and expands on them over time. It's not quite as interesting as Out of Mana, but it looks more than worth a play if you need a new mobile puzzler.

Keep an eye out for Oh Snack! arriving on iOS and Android this October. Personally, I'll be keeping an eye on it purely because I could use a simple, straightforward puzzler with no gimmicks. That and, let's be honest, snack food makes for surprisingly relatable heroes (again, see Dadish).

But if you fancy checking out some recent releases you can play right now, why not check out our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week? Our latest roundup features some of the best launches from the last seven days that we think are worth checking out.