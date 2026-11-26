Tiny Bookshop, the cosy bookstore-owning sim, is celebrating one million copies sold

Now, a brand-new DLC has been announced and is set to arrive later this month

Two new locations, 24 wagon parts and 30 decorations arrive in the Arts & Crafts DLC

While cosy may be a term bordering on the pejorative nowadays, that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of cracking games out there to play in the genre. A case in point is Tiny Bookshop, a great game for any fan of literature and a good bookstore. Now, developer Neoludic Games is celebrating one million copies sold, with an all-new DLC coming soon!

Arts & Crafts, the new DLC for Tiny Bookshop, is set to arrive later this month. Don't expect any massive new changes, like a roguelike dungeon-crawling mode. But you will find two new locations to visit, with the introduction of Puffin Primary and the Artist Quarter, not to mention 24 new wagon parts and 30 decoration items.

Book 'em, Danno!

There's also a little bit of new storyline content with a mystery surrounding a stolen painting, but as always the focus in Tiny Bookshop remains on the low-stakes fun of travelling around meeting new people and selling books to them.

While it may not be my cup of tea, it's not hard to see why Tiny Bookshop has sold over a million copies, and doubtless its widespread release on not just PC and console, but also on mobile, has helped contribute to that!

Jupiter certainly seemed to think it was well worth playing, in her own review of Tiny Bookshop. And it's hard not to see that trend continuing as the Arts & Crafts DLC builds on the foundation, though I'm curious to see if we will ever get some 'game-changing' mechanics added in future.

In the meantime, if you can't wait for this new DLC to land and want to play something fresh right now, then we have you covered. Just take a look at our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week for some of our choice picks!