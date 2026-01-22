Stickman Go brings the classic stickmen archetype to the world of idle adventures

Don't idle around

Stickman Go is a newly released idle adventure MMO that's already popular abroad

Recruit various characters, including the always-iconic stickmen

Nab 5000 free pulls for this new release and a free mount

Back in the old days of Flash, I remember that the humble stickman was a constant feature. They were simple to animate and slot into any given setting. But I think even in my wildest dreams I wouldn't have expected someone to stretch it as far as Stickman Go does!

Billing itself as an idle adventure MMO featuring, well, stickmen, the world of Stickman Go is a somewhat bizarre mashup of a classic anime setting (and some characters) with the familiar stickmen we know and love. It's proven particularly popular in Asia, where it first released, with over a million players.

In terms of gameplay, you almost certainly know what to expect if you're a fan of idle MMOs. Pick from your choice of class and venture out into various dungeons, taking on hosts of enemies alongside others to gain rewards. It's all very straightforward, which isn't necessarily a bad thing.

Go farther

Now, I'm loath to pass judgment on anything new without having played it. But I think the first question on my mind, seeing this, was, why have stickmen involved in the first place? I know they're still popular, of course, but in Stickman Go, we've got plenty of non-stickman characters, which seems to defeat the point.

Outside of that weird aspect, I think that whether or not Stickman Go draws you in will, of course, depend on whether you're looking for a new idle RPG. There's plenty of promised content in the way of dungeons, classes, and those 5000 free pulls for new players in this launch are definitely enticing. So maybe it's worth jumping in and giving it a shot?

