Covenant: The Last Flame tier list (January 2026)

Let this Covenant: The Last Flame tier list help you rank your heroes (and hope to nab Red Dragon Queen while you're at it). May the RNG gods be ever in your favour!

Updated on January 3rd, 2026

Covenant: The Last Flame mixes dark fantasy and storytelling, and splits players into two: Horde and Alliance. It's similar to World of Warcraft in that sense - but here, the story definitely doesn't go as deep.

If you've only just begun on your epic journey, chances are you've already pulled a few SSRs (the devs are generous in that sense). But which ones are good to keep and which aren't?

That's exactly why I created this Covenant: The Last Flame tier list - it'll help you pick exactly who you should deploy.

Now, if you’re not sure which heroes are actually worth your time yet, I gotchu. I also have to mention that even if you don't have all the "best heroes" (a.k.a. the ones in the top tier), you can still have a solid team. Even if you only deploy SRs (up to a point), if they are properly upgraded, they can be efficient.

Of course, it's way easier if you already have someone like Red Dragon Queen (UR), but I imagine she won't come easily.

Covenant: The Last Flame tier list breakdown

Because you’ll build a team of 5 heroes, you have to balance damage dealers, tanks, and supports in the best way possible.

This tier list ranks the best heroes from S+ to C tier. The rank is based on performance, synergy, and late-game scaling, so let's dive in!

