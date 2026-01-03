Covenant: The Last Flame tier list (January 2026)
Let this Covenant: The Last Flame tier list help you rank your heroes (and hope to nab Red Dragon Queen while you're at it). May the RNG gods be ever in your favour!
Updated on January 3rd, 2026 - Version: 1.009
Covenant: The Last Flame mixes dark fantasy and storytelling, and splits players into two: Horde and Alliance. It's similar to World of Warcraft in that sense - but here, the story definitely doesn't go as deep.
If you've only just begun on your epic journey, chances are you've already pulled a few SSRs (the devs are generous in that sense). But which ones are good to keep and which aren't?
That's exactly why I created this Covenant: The Last Flame tier list - it'll help you pick exactly who you should deploy.
Now, if you’re not sure which heroes are actually worth your time yet, I gotchu. I also have to mention that even if you don't have all the "best heroes" (a.k.a. the ones in the top tier), you can still have a solid team. Even if you only deploy SRs (up to a point), if they are properly upgraded, they can be efficient.
Of course, it's way easier if you already have someone like Red Dragon Queen (UR), but I imagine she won't come easily.
Covenant: The Last Flame tier list breakdownBecause you’ll build a team of 5 heroes, you have to balance damage dealers, tanks, and supports in the best way possible.
This tier list ranks the best heroes from S+ to C tier. The rank is based on performance, synergy, and late-game scaling, so let's dive in!
S+ tier | S tier | A tier | B tier | C tier
Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
S+ tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Red Dragon Queen
|UR
|Nocturnal Soulbinder
|UR
|Evilhunt Warblade
|UR
|Flurry Blademaster
|UR
|Scarlet Swordwarden
|SSR
|Shining Plumed Moon
|SSR
|Rampart Whiteox
|SSR
|Ice Saintress
|SSR
|Eternal Bronze
|SSR
Red Dragon Queen (UR) will consume her own HP to deal damage to enemies - she's one of the best DPS here. She deals AoE damage, and alongside a solid support, she will dominate anything.
Nocturnal Soulbinder (UR) shines in PvP and PvE, but more notably in PvP. She can interrupt enemies while at the same time dealing damage to them. She has a lot of CC, and her damage is amazing if you give her good gear.
2
S tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Thunder Spirit Lancer
|SSR
|Lord of Emerald
|SSR
|Crimson Knight
|SSR
|Mogu Trader
|SSR
|Black Dragon Prince
|SSR
|Felfire Duke
|SSR
|Luna Huntress
|SSR
|Enchanting Succubus
|SSR
|Froststar Dragonling
|SSR
Crimson Knight (SSR) is one of the best P. Tanks available. She is reliable thanks to her passive shield, and since her Aura can grant allies increased HP and P. DEF, she makes for a solid front line against physical damage.
Black Dragon Prince (SSR) is similar to Crimson Knight, except he's a Magic Tank. He also deals DoT in the form of Burn. He's not as tanky as CK (he is a sub-tank), but he has solid damage and his Aura boosts allies' M. DMG RES and M. DEF.
3
A tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Alchemy Gnome
|SSR
|Star Chaser
|SSR
|Paladin
|SSR
|Archdruid
|SSR
|Scourge Monarch
|SSR
|Cinder Knight
|SSR
|Weaving Spider Queen
|SSR
|Totem Priest
|SR
Paladin (SSR) is a solid tank (just as his name suggests) focused on mitigating M. DMG. He can heal the ally with the lowest HP, which makes him great in the role of a tank/support. He is tanky, he is solid, and an overall very good pick in our Covenant: The Last Flame tier list.
Archdruid (SSR) can be great in PvE with the right equipment. She is a "summoner" in the sense that she will summon all sorts of thorns and plants that deal DoT to the enemy or bind them. She is only good in certain comps, even though her kit is great for a team that focuses on M. DMG.
4
B tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Glowing Saintess
|SSR
|Tidal Queen
|SSR
|Devouring Firebow
|SSR
|Immortal Beetle
|SSR
|Winter Witch
|SSR
|Storm Shaman
|SSR
|Runeflame Fireplume
|SSR
|Primeval Warrior
|SR
|Red-Eyed Hunter
|SR
|Engineering Master
|SR
|Wind Spirit Ranger
|SR
|Rageblood Troll
|SR
|Sorcery Assassin
|SR
Winter Witch (SSR) can deal damage to a selected target and nearby enemies - she has decent AoE damage, but otherwise, she's quite underwhelming for any late-game battles.
Storm Shaman (SSR) is a melee DPS, something like a warrior. He deals AoE damage, but other than the shield that he gains and grants to one other ally, his kit is bad.
5
C tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Ancestral Servant
|N
|Pillar of Gaia
|N
|Gust Blade
|N
|Merc Warrior
|N
|Sniper
|N
|Ensnaring Magus
|N
|Darkfire Demoness
|N
|Silvermoon Crossbow
|N
|Umbra Shaman
|R
|Einherjar Warrior
|R
|Frostpeak Dwarf
|R
|Fear Fiend
|R
|Swift Fox
|R
|Daybreak Handmaid
|R
|Tidefury Siren
|R
|Bloodlust Waraxe
|R
|Murloc Guard
|SR
All the heroes in the lowest tier are just there to boost the level of your Collection. They aren't going to be useful in the late game or even mid-game. You will use Merc Warrior at the start, since that's the hero you get by default, but that's about it. He is okay for activating some synergies, but don't bother trying to fit any of these heroes into your team. It's pointless.
