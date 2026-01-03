Menu
How Tos

Covenant: The Last Flame tier list (January 2026)

By Cristina Mesesan
|
iOS + Android
| Covenant: The Last Flame
Covenant: The Last Flame tier list (January 2026)

Let this Covenant: The Last Flame tier list help you rank your heroes (and hope to nab Red Dragon Queen while you're at it). May the RNG gods be ever in your favour!

Left Arrow
0/5
Right Arrow

Updated on January 3rd, 2026 - Version: 1.009

Covenant: The Last Flame mixes dark fantasy and storytelling, and splits players into two: Horde and Alliance. It's similar to World of Warcraft in that sense - but here, the story definitely doesn't go as deep.

If you've only just begun on your epic journey, chances are you've already pulled a few SSRs (the devs are generous in that sense). But which ones are good to keep and which aren't? 

That's exactly why I created this Covenant: The Last Flame tier list - it'll help you pick exactly who you should deploy. 

Now, if you’re not sure which heroes are actually worth your time yet, I gotchu. I also have to mention that even if you don't have all the "best heroes" (a.k.a. the ones in the top tier), you can still have a solid team. Even if you only deploy SRs (up to a point), if they are properly upgraded, they can be efficient. 

Of course, it's way easier if you already have someone like Red Dragon Queen (UR), but I imagine she won't come easily. 

gallery with heroes

Covenant: The Last Flame tier list breakdown

Because you’ll build a team of 5 heroes, you have to balance damage dealers, tanks, and supports in the best way possible. 

This tier list ranks the best heroes from S+ to C tier. The rank is based on performance, synergy, and late-game scaling, so let's dive in!

Oh and by the way, you can also find all the latest codes for Covenant: The Last Flame in our dedicated article!

S+ tier  |  S tier  |  A tier  |  B tier  |  C tier
Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.

Click Here To View The List »

1
S+ tier

red dragon queen red haired woman with red dress
Name Rarity
Red Dragon Queen UR
Nocturnal Soulbinder UR
Evilhunt Warblade UR
Flurry Blademaster UR
Scarlet Swordwarden SSR
Shining Plumed Moon SSR
Rampart Whiteox SSR
Ice Saintress SSR
Eternal Bronze SSR

Red Dragon Queen (UR) will consume her own HP to deal damage to enemies - she's one of the best DPS here. She deals AoE damage, and alongside a solid support, she will dominate anything.

Nocturnal Soulbinder (UR) shines in PvP and PvE, but more notably in PvP. She can interrupt enemies while at the same time dealing damage to them. She has a lot of CC, and her damage is amazing if you give her good gear.

2
S tier

crimson knight in ctlf warrior woman with red and gold armour
Name Rarity
Thunder Spirit Lancer SSR
Lord of Emerald SSR
Crimson Knight SSR
Mogu Trader SSR
Black Dragon Prince SSR
Felfire Duke SSR
Luna Huntress SSR
Enchanting Succubus SSR
Froststar Dragonling SSR

Crimson Knight (SSR) is one of the best P. Tanks available. She is reliable thanks to her passive shield, and since her Aura can grant allies increased HP and P. DEF, she makes for a solid front line against physical damage.

Black Dragon Prince (SSR) is similar to Crimson Knight, except he's a Magic Tank. He also deals DoT in the form of Burn. He's not as tanky as CK (he is a sub-tank), but he has solid damage and his Aura boosts allies' M. DMG RES and M. DEF.

3
A tier

paladin in ctlf the blonde and fair man with shiny body armour
Name Rarity
Alchemy Gnome SSR
Star Chaser SSR
Paladin SSR
Archdruid SSR
Scourge Monarch SSR
Cinder Knight SSR
Weaving Spider Queen SSR
Totem Priest SR

Paladin (SSR) is a solid tank (just as his name suggests) focused on mitigating M. DMG. He can heal the ally with the lowest HP, which makes him great in the role of a tank/support. He is tanky, he is solid, and an overall very good pick in our Covenant: The Last Flame tier list.

Archdruid (SSR) can be great in PvE with the right equipment. She is a "summoner" in the sense that she will summon all sorts of thorns and plants that deal DoT to the enemy or bind them. She is only good in certain comps, even though her kit is great for a team that focuses on M. DMG.

4
B tier

winter witch girl with white hair and black dress wielding magic
Name Rarity
Glowing Saintess SSR
Tidal Queen SSR
Devouring Firebow SSR
Immortal Beetle SSR
Winter Witch SSR
Storm Shaman SSR
Runeflame Fireplume SSR
Primeval Warrior SR
Red-Eyed Hunter SR
Engineering Master SR
Wind Spirit Ranger SR
Rageblood Troll SR
Sorcery Assassin SR

Winter Witch (SSR) can deal damage to a selected target and nearby enemies - she has decent AoE damage, but otherwise, she's quite underwhelming for any late-game battles.

Storm Shaman (SSR) is a melee DPS, something like a warrior. He deals AoE damage, but other than the shield that he gains and grants to one other ally, his kit is bad.

5
C tier

merc warrior black haired warrior the hero you first play in ctlf
Name Rarity
Ancestral Servant N
Pillar of Gaia N
Gust Blade N
Merc Warrior N
Sniper N
Ensnaring Magus N
Darkfire Demoness N
Silvermoon Crossbow N
Umbra Shaman R
Einherjar Warrior R
Frostpeak Dwarf R
Fear Fiend R
Swift Fox R
Daybreak Handmaid R
Tidefury Siren R
Bloodlust Waraxe R
Murloc Guard SR

All the heroes in the lowest tier are just there to boost the level of your Collection. They aren't going to be useful in the late game or even mid-game. You will use Merc Warrior at the start, since that's the hero you get by default, but that's about it. He is okay for activating some synergies, but don't bother trying to fit any of these heroes into your team. It's pointless.

Now, if you'd like to keep up with all the top rankings elsewhere, our Elpis: Fallen Star tier list and Eclipsoul tier list should be just the thing!

Covenant: The Last Flame icon
Download now!
Covenant: The Last Flame
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

Left Arrow
0/5
Right Arrow
Cristina Mesesan
Cristina Mesesan
Cristina is a lifelong gamer who also loves digital art, she's worked as an animator and tried some game level designing in Unity. Her biggest passion is pixel games (Stardew, To the Moon), and she adores writing and sharing her knowledge about games.