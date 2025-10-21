Menu
Knives Out weapons tier list - Gear up the right way

By Cristina Mesesan
iOS + Android
| Knives Out
Knives Out weapons tier list - Gear up the right way

In Knives Out, your gun is your best friend, so long as you choose wisely, which is why we've put together this Knives Out tier list.

If you’ve played Knives Out for more than a few minutes, you’ve probably felt how quickly the game’s pace can shift. This battle royale is a fantastic blend of beauty and strategy - even if that's not the first thing that comes to mind when you think of the genre.

Of course, you know Fortnite and many other battle royales out there focus more on the gameplay than anything else. We've already ranked the best mobile battle royales, so if you're curious about other options, give it a read.

About Knives Out

One second you’re looting, and the next you’re caught in a storm of gunfire. In those chaotic moments, having the right weapon isn’t just helpful, it’s the difference between life and death (not to be dramatic or anything). Knowing which guns to trust and which ones to skip is a big part of staying alive and climbing the ranks.

Knives Out weapons tier list

Every gun in KO handles a bit differently. You might not always want to pick up whatever’s nearby, but instead look for something that fits your play style.

That’s exactly why we’ve put together this weapons tier list. It breaks down the best guns based on real match experience. Let's dive right in!

Assault Rifle || SMG || Sniper Rifle || Shotgun || Machine Gun

Pistol || Bayonet || Throwables || Drone

Assault Rifles

assault rifle in knives out
Name Tier Features
QBZ-95 A
  • High stability
  • Firepower suppression
SACR-L B
  • High stability
  • Beginner-friendly
G36C A
  • Fast firing rate
  • Firepower suppression
M4A1 S
  • High stability
  • Low recoil
  • Medium-long range
M4A4 Rifle S+
  • High stability
  • Ultra-fast shooting
  • High performance
M16A4 S+
  • Burst damage
  • Grenade launcher
  • High accuracy
AK-47 S
  • Firepower suppression
  • High damage
  • High recoil
SACR-H Rifle S+
  • High stability
  • Grenade launcher
  • Strong
AUG S
  • Insane firing rate
  • Airdrop exclusive
RN94 A
  • Can switch fire mode
  • High accuracy
AK14 B
  • High accuracy
  • Good for all ranges
M27 Rifle S+
  • Grenade launcher
  • Many accessory slots
  • Firepower suppression
Type 81 Rifle B
  • High burst damage
  • Can switch fire modes
AR18 Rifle S
  • "Widow Maker"
  • Increased accuracy
  • Controllable recoil
HK50 Rifle A
  • High firing rate
  • Good for all ranges
AKAlpha B
  • Mid-range weapon
  • Firepower suppression
MC-X B
  • Firepower suppression
  • Basic
ADS Amphibious Rifle A
  • Can be used on land and in water
  • Lower range
APS Amphibious Rifle A
  • Can be used on land and in water
  • Lower range
  • Higher recoil

SMG

uzi weapon in knives out
Name Tier Features
Dual TMP SMG S
  • Lightweight
  • High firing rate
  • Decent damage
MK5 B
  • High firing rate
  • Low damage
MP5 A
  • Close range
  • Good overall weapon
PP2000 Medic Gun S
  • Support gun
  • Launches drones
  • Close range
QCW-05 S+
  • Built-in silencer
  • Close range
  • Low recoil
Thompson SMG A
  • Close range
  • Easy to use
  • High damage
UZI S
  • Close range
  • Ultra-fast shooting
P90 S+
  • Large mag capacity
  • Close range
  • Low recoil
  • High accuracy

Shotguns

shotgun in knives out
Name Tier Features
M860 S
  • Close range
  • High damage
  • Quick firing rate
M88C Shotgun S+
  • Very strong
  • Insane damage
  • Close range
SK12 A
  • Close range
  • Automatic burst fire

Sniper Rifles

crossbow in knives out the silent killer
Name Tier Features
AWM S+
  • Long range
  • Airdrop exclusive
  • Good damage
CS/LR-4 Sniper System A
  • Firepower suppression
  • Needs good positioning
M300 Sniper Rifle A
  • Has different forms
  • Decent weapon
Barrett Sniper Rifle S+
  • Longest range
  • Highest damage
  • Needs some skill
Mauser Sniper Rifle B
  • Long range
  • Popular weapon
  • Easy to use
M24 A
  • Long range
  • Easy to use
  • Good overall performance
M1891 Sniper Rifle A
  • Long range
  • Easy to use
Explosive Bow S+
  • Decent range
  • Causes explosion
  • Good damage
SVD SR S
  • Long range
  • Semi automatic
Val Sniper Rifle S
  • Built-in suppressor
  • Long range
  • Good firing rate
QBU-88 Sniper Rifle A
  • Long range
  • Good damage
Type 56 Sniper Rifle B
  • Rapid fire
  • Long range
Crossbow S+
  • Silent
  • Long range
  • Very good damage

Machine Guns

machine gun in knives out
Name Tier Features
Gatling Machine Gun B
  • Burst damage
  • High firing rate
  • Firepower suppression
MK60 S+
  • Burst damage
  • Overall great
QBZ-95 LMG A
  • Special stance
  • Burst damage
  • Great weapon

Pistols

dual pistols in knives out
Name Tier Features
P9 Pistol A
  • SMG Ammo (9mm)
  • Close range
  • Quick fire
M1917 B
  • SMG Ammo (9mm)
  • Decent damage
Dual-wield Desert Eagle S
  • SMG Ammo (9mm)
  • Close range
  • Good overall weapon
  • Double fire rate

Bayonet

black greatsword in knives out
Name Tier Features
Tang Sword A
  • Melee
  • Charge to deal dash slash
  • Decent damage
Brick B
  • High damage
  • Melee
Shovel B
  • Melee
  • Fun
Harpoon A
  • Amphibious
  • Great underwater
Greatsword S
  • Decent damage
  • Melee
  • Cool-looking

Throwables

decoy grenade looking funny in knives out
Name Tier Features
Frag Grenade S
  • Common
  • Causes explosion
  • Decent damage
Smoke Grenade A
  • Blocks vision
Smoke Drone S
  • Good for ambushes
  • Creates a smoke screen
Impact Grenade B
  • Terrain destruction
  • Low damage
Decoy Grenade S+
  • Disrupts intel
  • Decoy
  • Simulates gunfire
Flash Grenade A
  • Stuns enemies
  • Blinds enemies
Gas Bomb A
  • Releases gas
  • Good for DoT
C4 S+
  • High damage
  • Remote detonation
  • Can be placed on objects

Drones

flying recon drone in knives out
Name Tier Features
Drone S
  • Used for scouting

And that wraps up our Knives Out weapon tier list. We hope you find it helpful. We've got others too if you're playing multiple games right now, including a Dream and Lethe Record tier list and Covenant: The Last Flame tier list.

Knives Out
