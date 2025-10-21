Knives Out weapons tier list - Gear up the right way
| Knives Out
In Knives Out, your gun is your best friend, so long as you choose wisely, which is why we've put together this Knives Out tier list.
If you’ve played Knives Out for more than a few minutes, you’ve probably felt how quickly the game’s pace can shift. This battle royale is a fantastic blend of beauty and strategy - even if that's not the first thing that comes to mind when you think of the genre.
Of course, you know Fortnite and many other battle royales out there focus more on the gameplay than anything else. We've already ranked the best mobile battle royales, so if you're curious about other options, give it a read.
About Knives OutOne second you’re looting, and the next you’re caught in a storm of gunfire. In those chaotic moments, having the right weapon isn’t just helpful, it’s the difference between life and death (not to be dramatic or anything). Knowing which guns to trust and which ones to skip is a big part of staying alive and climbing the ranks.
Knives Out weapons tier listEvery gun in KO handles a bit differently. You might not always want to pick up whatever’s nearby, but instead look for something that fits your play style.
That’s exactly why we’ve put together this weapons tier list. It breaks down the best guns based on real match experience. Let's dive right in!
Assault Rifle || SMG || Sniper Rifle || Shotgun || Machine Gun
Pistol || Bayonet || Throwables || Drone
Assault Rifles
|Name
|Tier
|Features
|QBZ-95
|A
|
|SACR-L
|B
|
|G36C
|A
|
|M4A1
|S
|
|M4A4 Rifle
|S+
|
|M16A4
|S+
|
|AK-47
|S
|
|SACR-H Rifle
|S+
|
|AUG
|S
|
|RN94
|A
|
|AK14
|B
|
|M27 Rifle
|S+
|
|Type 81 Rifle
|B
|
|AR18 Rifle
|S
|
|HK50 Rifle
|A
|
|AKAlpha
|B
|
|MC-X
|B
|
|ADS Amphibious Rifle
|A
|
|APS Amphibious Rifle
|A
|
SMG
|Name
|Tier
|Features
|Dual TMP SMG
|S
|
|MK5
|B
|
|MP5
|A
|
|PP2000 Medic Gun
|S
|
|QCW-05
|S+
|
|Thompson SMG
|A
|
|UZI
|S
|
|P90
|S+
|
Shotguns
|Name
|Tier
|Features
|M860
|S
|
|M88C Shotgun
|S+
|
|SK12
|A
|
Sniper Rifles
|Name
|Tier
|Features
|AWM
|S+
|
|CS/LR-4 Sniper System
|A
|
|M300 Sniper Rifle
|A
|
|Barrett Sniper Rifle
|S+
|
|Mauser Sniper Rifle
|B
|
|M24
|A
|
|M1891 Sniper Rifle
|A
|
|Explosive Bow
|S+
|
|SVD SR
|S
|
|Val Sniper Rifle
|S
|
|QBU-88 Sniper Rifle
|A
|
|Type 56 Sniper Rifle
|B
|
|Crossbow
|S+
|
Machine Guns
|Name
|Tier
|Features
|Gatling Machine Gun
|B
|
|MK60
|S+
|
|QBZ-95 LMG
|A
|
Pistols
|Name
|Tier
|Features
|P9 Pistol
|A
|
|M1917
|B
|
|Dual-wield Desert Eagle
|S
|
Bayonet
|Name
|Tier
|Features
|Tang Sword
|A
|
|Brick
|B
|
|Shovel
|B
|
|Harpoon
|A
|
|Greatsword
|S
|
Throwables
|Name
|Tier
|Features
|Frag Grenade
|S
|
|Smoke Grenade
|A
|
|Smoke Drone
|S
|
|Impact Grenade
|B
|
|Decoy Grenade
|S+
|
|Flash Grenade
|A
|
|Gas Bomb
|A
|
|C4
|S+
|
Drones
|Name
|Tier
|Features
|Drone
|S
|
And that wraps up our Knives Out weapon tier list. We hope you find it helpful. We've got others too if you're playing multiple games right now, including a Dream and Lethe Record tier list and Covenant: The Last Flame tier list.