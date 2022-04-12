Star Stable - How to get Star Coins

Saddle up and grab some coins

Star Stable is a series of horse-based games that are exclusive to mobile. One of the most popular games in the series is Star Stable Online. In it, you'll be customizing your character as well as your trusty steed who you'll be riding with through the world.

Star Stable Online is an open-world mobile game set in the town of Jorvik. Interestingly, your character isn't just an ordinary girl but one who has magically appeared. You'll complete several quests and take care of your horse in numerous ways, whether it's feeding him, brushing him, or even cleaning his hooves.

There are two main currencies in the game. One being Jorvik Shillings and the other being Star Coins. Today, we'll talk about Star Coins and how you can get them. Unfortunately, there is no way to earn them but there are a few easy ways you can go and purchase them. Star Coins can be used to buy new horses, clothes, etc just like with Jorvik Shillings but some things do require the former. Here are a few simple ways to get a hold of some SC.