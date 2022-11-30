Star Stable invites everyone to join in on some festive fun this season with its annual Winter Festival

Star Stable Entertainment has announced a special update for Star Stable that will let players celebrate the season's festivities from December 7th to January 10th. In particular, the Winter Festival is a five-week in-game celebration that adds new interactive quests along with horses and races, plus new adventures for players to get into.

In Star Stable's latest update, players can look forward to exploring the new Winter Village hub, as well as befriending new horses and even meeting a new companion, Snoble the Gnome. Players can also join in on a special quest with Scott Buttergood on his search for the mythical Yeti. Plus, the annual Winter Village Race lets players put their skills to the test to score winter tokens up for grabs along with daily Yule Tree gifts.

WARNING We expect high volumes of snow with a risk of blizzards! We advise that all citizens of Jorvik prepare for a snow crisis. ????? #SSOWinter pic.twitter.com/aCNsMDcOiF — Star Stable (@StarStable) November 28, 2022

According to Therése Forssell, Head of Communications at Star Stable Entertainment, “The Winter season is a special time for many people around the world and our festival hopes to encapsulate the magic. We have beautiful winter decorations that will be spread across Jorvik, along with brand new races, gifts and a photobooth. We hope to bring joy and festive cheer to our Star Stable community around the world, just when people might need it most.”

