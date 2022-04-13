Star Stable codes for Star Rider, clothes and more (April 2022)
| Star Stable Online
If you want the latest Star Stable codes to claim all sorts of goodies, including free Star Rider, costumes and treats for your beloved equine friend, then we've got you covered. This article will be home to all the latest redeem codes, so make sure to claim them as soon as possible because they're only available for a limited time.
Star Stable Online is a beautiful, relaxing mobile game where you can decorate your own stable, raise horses and ride them in competitions - single player, or together with a friend or two! If you love horses, then this is the ideal game to adventure in, since it's completely free and has at least one contest running at all times.
- If you prefer trains to horses, then we have some fresh TrainStation 2 codes for you! If not, maybe we can interest you in some Raid: Shadow Legends promo codes?
We will help you out by sharing all the latest Star Stable codes with you, as well as how you can redeem them to get exclusive in-game goodies for free.
Star Stable code listThese are all the codes currently available in the game.
- ThumbsUp - Rewards: Thumbs Up T-Shirt
- HorseSnack - Rewards: 1 Apple, 1 Carrot
- ReadTheBook - Rewards: Starshine Plush
- STARSTABLEVEST - Rewards: Vest
- StarshinePlush - Rewards: Starshine Plush
- DeerMask4U - Rewards: Deer Mask, Reindeer Mask
- SantaHat4U - Rewards: Santa Hat
- Hallow2021 - Rewards: Jack O' Lantern t-shirt
- FriendshipDay - Rewards: Friendship Day T-Shirt
- INSPIRATION2018 - Rewards: Light Bulb T-Shirt
Star Stable Online Star Rider codes
- STARRIDER2022 - Rewards: 7d Star Rider - (new players only)
- STARSTABLEHONEY - Rewards: 4d Star Rider - (new players only)
- 7DAYSBIRTHDAYFUN - Rewards: 7d Star Rider - (new players only)
Expired
- StarshinePlush
- DEERMASK4U
- STARSTABLEVEST
- INSPIRATION2018
- SANTAHAT4U
- FEBRUARY22
- HOLIDAYFUN
- WINTERRIDER
- HALLOW2021
- FRIENDSHIPDAY
- SADDLEUP10
- DISLIKECARROTS10
- READYTOPARTY10
- 1WEEKFREE
- UPCYCLE
- THRIFT
- GALENTIN3S
- BESTIES4EVER
- FABRIC
- TRAILRIDE
- BLACKMASK
- 7HAPPYDAYS
- TRYGLOBALSTORE
How to redeem codes in Star Stable?In order to redeem the codes, simply follow these steps:
Step 1: Create an account on the official website and confirm your email.
Step 2: After you have confirmed your email, head over to the Account tab.
Step 3: Select the 'Redeem a Code' option from the drop-down menu.
Step 4: Type in your code, and if it works, you'll receive the reward in-game.
How to find the rewards in-game?The rewards will appear in the bottom right corner, next to the minimap. You'll see a red flag pop out of the Store option - tap on it, and then tap on the 'Click to take item' option.
- Make sure to check our Epic Seven codes as well!