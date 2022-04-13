Star Stable codes for Star Rider, clothes and more (April 2022)

If you want the latest Star Stable codes to claim all sorts of goodies, including free Star Rider, costumes and treats for your beloved equine friend, then we've got you covered. This article will be home to all the latest redeem codes, so make sure to claim them as soon as possible because they're only available for a limited time.

Star Stable Online is a beautiful, relaxing mobile game where you can decorate your own stable, raise horses and ride them in competitions - single player, or together with a friend or two! If you love horses, then this is the ideal game to adventure in, since it's completely free and has at least one contest running at all times.

We will help you out by sharing all the latest Star Stable codes with you, as well as how you can redeem them to get exclusive in-game goodies for free.

Star Stable code list

ThumbsUp - Rewards: Thumbs Up T-Shirt

StarshinePlush - Rewards: Starshine Plush

Star Stable Online Star Rider codes

STARRIDER2022 - Rewards: 7d Star Rider - (new players only)

Expired

StarshinePlush

DEERMASK4U

STARSTABLEVEST

INSPIRATION2018

SANTAHAT4U

FEBRUARY22

HOLIDAYFUN

WINTERRIDER

HALLOW2021

FRIENDSHIPDAY

SADDLEUP10

DISLIKECARROTS10

READYTOPARTY10

1WEEKFREE

UPCYCLE

THRIFT

GALENTIN3S

BESTIES4EVER

FABRIC

TRAILRIDE

BLACKMASK

7HAPPYDAYS

TRYGLOBALSTORE

These are all the codes currently available in the game.

How to redeem codes in Star Stable?

In order to redeem the codes, simply follow these steps:

Step 1: Create an account on the official website and confirm your email.

Step 2: After you have confirmed your email, head over to the Account tab.

Step 3: Select the 'Redeem a Code' option from the drop-down menu.

Step 4: Type in your code, and if it works, you'll receive the reward in-game.

How to find the rewards in-game?

The rewards will appear in the bottom right corner, next to the minimap. You'll see a red flag pop out of the Store option - tap on it, and then tap on the 'Click to take item' option.

Why I can't redeem codes in Star Stable Online?

How to get more codes?

At the moment, the system allows players to redeem one code per minute. If you tried to redeem more than one, you'll get an error with this message: "You can only redeem a code once per minute". Be patient!The developers will release new codes on the game's social media platforms, but if you don't have time to check for them, you can always follow this page and stay up to date with the latest codes released!