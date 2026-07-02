Star Sailors codes (July 2026) - Because free recruits are always welcome

If you want free goodies, you'll definitely enjoy claiming these Star Sailors codes - after all, they give free Compasses you can use to recruit new characters!

Star Sailors might look like your average gacha RPG at first glance, but something else makes it stand out - the main character (MC). You will start with one class (Swordsman), which you can later change, depending on your team's needs. Of course, some classes have some rather "special" requirements, which is why they're so powerful.

Aside from all the regular gacha adventuring, you will also have a fun little chat feature, which gives you more insight into each character's life.

Today's Star Sailors codes can give you free Compasses for new recruits; plus, you can also score a lot of EXP Potions, which will help you get 5 of your main team's characters levelled up, so you can unlock the next level milestone. Not too bad, I'd say!

Active Star Sailors codes

SAILORS222 - 3 Bulging Mushrooms, 50 EXP Potions (M) - expires July 8th

- 3 Bulging Mushrooms, 50 EXP Potions (M) - expires July 8th GRANDLAUNCH100 - 10 Silver Compasses, 50k Gold, 10 EXP Potions (M), 10 Upgrade Stones (M) - expires July 7th

Expired

MUI200200

GOLDSTAR25

SOUL580400

ADVENTURE11

SAILORS1MONTH

SAILORS1127

How to redeem Star Sailors codes

In-game method

Step 1 : Open the menu in the top right corner of the screen (3 horizontal lines).

: Open the in the top right corner of the screen (3 horizontal lines). Step 2 : Go to Notice .

: Go to . Step 3 : Scroll down until you see Redeem Code .

: Scroll down until you see . Step 4: Type in your active code .

Type in your active . Step 5: Press Use Coupon.

In browser

Step 1 : Go to the official Star Sailors coupon redemption page .

: Go to the . Step 2 : Select the server you play on.

: Select the you play on. Step 2 : Type in your CS code (Menu > Settings > Account)

: Type in your (Menu > Settings > Account) Step 3 : Type the code .

: Type the . Step 4: Hit Use Coupon.

If you're not sure how to redeem them just yet, simply follow the steps below:

Rewards not working?

How to get more freebies?

The codes for Star Sailors are only valid for a few days, so you need to redeem them ASAP. They are also case-sensitive, but when you type them on the redemption website, they will capitalise automatically, so you don't have to worry about that. All you need to worry about is redeeming them before they expire.New ones appear on the official Facebook profile of Star Sailors , but if you're not keen on checking that every day, you can simply bookmark this page because we add any new codes we find to keep you in the loop.

And while you're at it, how about a peek at our Zomline Survival codes and Illusion Connect: Re codes too?