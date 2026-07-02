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Star Sailors codes (July 2026) - Because free recruits are always welcome

If you want free goodies, you'll definitely enjoy claiming these Star Sailors codes - after all, they give free Compasses you can use to recruit new characters!

Star Sailors codes (July 2026) - Because free recruits are always welcome
By Cristina Mesesan
|
iOS + Android
| Star Sailors

Star Sailors might look like your average gacha RPG at first glance, but something else makes it stand out - the main character (MC). You will start with one class (Swordsman), which you can later change, depending on your team's needs. Of course, some classes have some rather "special" requirements, which is why they're so powerful. 

Aside from all the regular gacha adventuring, you will also have a fun little chat feature, which gives you more insight into each character's life. 

Today's Star Sailors codes can give you free Compasses for new recruits; plus, you can also score a lot of EXP Potions, which will help you get 5 of your main team's characters levelled up, so you can unlock the next level milestone. Not too bad, I'd say!

Active Star Sailors codes

  • SAILORS222 - 3 Bulging Mushrooms, 50 EXP Potions (M) - expires July 8th
  • GRANDLAUNCH100 - 10 Silver Compasses, 50k Gold, 10 EXP Potions (M), 10 Upgrade Stones (M) - expires July 7th

Expired

  • MUI200200
  • GOLDSTAR25
  • SOUL580400
  • ADVENTURE11
  • SAILORS1MONTH
  • SAILORS1127
code redeem window

How to redeem Star Sailors codes

If you're not sure how to redeem them just yet, simply follow the steps below:

In-game method

  • Step 1: Open the menu in the top right corner of the screen (3 horizontal lines).
  • Step 2: Go to Notice.
  • Step 3: Scroll down until you see Redeem Code.
  • Step 4: Type in your active code.
  • Step 5: Press Use Coupon.

In browser

Rewards not working?

The codes for Star Sailors are only valid for a few days, so you need to redeem them ASAP. They are also case-sensitive, but when you type them on the redemption website, they will capitalise automatically, so you don't have to worry about that. All you need to worry about is redeeming them before they expire.

How to get more freebies?

New ones appear on the official Facebook profile of Star Sailors, but if you're not keen on checking that every day, you can simply bookmark this page because we add any new codes we find to keep you in the loop.

And while you're at it, how about a peek at our Zomline Survival codes and Illusion Connect: Re codes too?

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Cristina Mesesan
Cristina Mesesan
Cristina is a lifelong gamer who also loves digital art, she's worked as an animator and tried some game level designing in Unity. Her biggest passion is pixel games (Stardew, To the Moon), and she adores writing and sharing her knowledge about games.