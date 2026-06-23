Illusion Connect: Re codes (June 2026) - Take your turn-based tactics to the next level

Experience the world of Irucone with a whole bunch of extra resources and summons using our Illusion Connect: Re codes.

If you love turn-based battles, Illusion Connect: Re is one of the best ones I've played. Of course, I did play the original release of Illusion Connect too, but this one feels eerily similar.

Long story short, you will have your main character - eventually, you'll be able to switch MC's "class" to better fit your team, but until then, you're stuck with the Sakura Swordsman. Now, when it comes to the play style, you'll be able to deploy quite a few heroes (10 in total), but you should always pick a team based on their synergy, and equip them with the best gear you have.

When you step back into the beautiful world of Irucone (or Illusion Connect, for those who don't listen to the JP voiceover), you're immediately taken back to the original. Well, the remake is actually waaaaay more similar than you might think.

Today, I will share all the working Illusion Connect: Re codes, so you can get a bunch of Diamonds, Summon Tickets, and a whole lot of resources that you can use along the way. Of course, some of the codes also grant Skin Tickets, but I strongly recommend you save those (especially if you're a F2P player).

Active Illusion Connect: Re codes

#BEST1234 - 1 Selected Ticket, 30k Gold

- 1 Selected Ticket, 30k Gold #TOURNEY - 100 Lost Mirrors, 2 Cheese Croissants

- 100 Lost Mirrors, 2 Cheese Croissants #STAR5678 - 50 Lost Mirrors, 1 Resource Card

- 50 Lost Mirrors, 1 Resource Card #BEATRICE - 5 Broken Destiny Prisms, 10 Broken Best Friend Prisms

- 5 Broken Destiny Prisms, 10 Broken Best Friend Prisms #REWEEK1 - 10 Summon Tickets, 100 Lost Mirror, 20k Gold

- 10 Summon Tickets, 100 Lost Mirror, 20k Gold #LUCKY789 - 2 Summon Tickets, 20k Gold

- 2 Summon Tickets, 20k Gold #ICDC10K - 1000 Diamonds, 20k Crystals, 30k Gold

- 1000 Diamonds, 20k Crystals, 30k Gold #GIFT20261 - 2 Gift Boxes L, 1 Cheese Croissant

- 2 Gift Boxes L, 1 Cheese Croissant #REDCLOG - 3 Selected Tickets, 1 Resource Card, 5 Skin Coupons

- 3 Selected Tickets, 1 Resource Card, 5 Skin Coupons #REFBLOG - 3 Summon Tickets, 1 Resource Card, 1 Gift Box L

- 3 Summon Tickets, 1 Resource Card, 1 Gift Box L #ICR10000 - 288 Diamonds, 10 Nightmare Bottles S

- 288 Diamonds, 10 Nightmare Bottles S #ICRFREE10K - 10k Gold, 2 Gift Boxes XS

- 10k Gold, 2 Gift Boxes XS #WAIFU2026 - 10 Summon Tickets

- 10 Summon Tickets #GACHA10000 - 10k Crystals, 1 Cheese Croissant

- 10k Crystals, 1 Cheese Croissant #SUMMON10K - 188 Diamonds, 2 Gift Boxes S

- 188 Diamonds, 2 Gift Boxes S #FREE10000 - 10k Gold, 20 Nightmare Bottles S

- 10k Gold, 20 Nightmare Bottles S #ILLUSION - 5 Summon Tickets, 50 Lost Mirrors, 5 Nightmare Bottles M

- 5 Summon Tickets, 50 Lost Mirrors, 5 Nightmare Bottles M #RECONNECT - 2 Selected Tickets, 10 Broken Destiny Prisms, 3 Gift Boxes S

- 2 Selected Tickets, 10 Broken Destiny Prisms, 3 Gift Boxes S #WEBTOPUP - 2 SR Gear Chests, 5 Skin Coupons, 3 Nightmare Bottles M

Expired

There are no expired codes yet.

How to redeem codes in Illusion Connect: Re

Step 1 : Tap on your profile icon located in the top left corner of the screen.

: Tap on your located in the top left corner of the screen. Step 2 : Open Game Settings .

: Open . Step 3 : Press the Redeem button.

: Press the button. Step 4 : Type in your code .

: Type in your . Step 5: Hit Confirm.

Follow the steps below to redeem your rewards:

How to get more freebies?

Rewards not working?

Just like before, the codes for Illusion Connect: Re are typically released on the official Facebook page. The devs also organise events that grant winners exclusive ones, so you can keep an eye on those there, or on the official Discord server. We also add the new ones to the list as soon as we find any, so don't worry!These are not case-sensitive, so you can type them in however you want. However, you must make sure to type the "#" also, because if you don't, they might appear as invalid.

For even more extra goodies (and we all love those, don't we?), head on over to our Zomline Survival codes and Star Blaster codes next!