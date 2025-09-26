Star Sailors is an upcoming turn-based RPG currently in beta on Android

Begin your voyage

Step into a fractured land with floating continents

Combat is turn-based with QTE mechanics

Over 70 stages currently available

Com2uS is opening the gates for Star Sailors, a new collectible turn-based RPG that’s now running a closed beta test on Android. If floating continents, bonding with companions, and pulling off from well-timed tactical manoeuvres sound of interest to you, this one might be worth checking out.

Star Sailors features a classic fantasy story. A magical catastrophe shattered the skies, leaving behind drifting continents. You’re guided by a legendary compass as you uncover ruins, discover lost truths, and recruit Partners who are more than just battle units. They’re characters with their own stories, personalities, and even private moments you can share.

The gameplay features strategy-focused combat. Battles are turn-based, but not in the slow, predictable way you might expect. Timing, elemental affinities, and Summonlings all keep things dynamic. And then there’s Burst Chance, a QTE-style mechanic that gives you those clutch, action-like moments in the middle of a fight.

At launch, the CBT is offering a hefty chunk of content. This includes season one of the main story, more than 70 stages to clear, 16 Partners (with 10 available completely free), and even six daily side stories for you to dig into. On top of that, there are three unlockable classes that let you customise your approach further.

Localisation is also taken into consideration, with both Korean and English supported for now. If you're interested in participating, download Star Sailors now on Google Play by clicking on the link below. Visit the official website for more information. You can also join the rest of the community on the Facebook page to stay up to date with all the latest developments.

