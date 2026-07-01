Star Sailors sets sail on iOS and Android with fairytale fantasy and anime flair

Still another collectible RPG, though

Turn-based battles mix Break effects and Burst attacks

Recruit heroes and rebuild the Human Kingdom

Launch rewards include Diamonds, Gold, and summon currency

Com2uS has thrown another collectible RPG into a genre that already has more entries than most people have hours in a week. Thankfully, it's arriving with an art direction that at least gives it a fighting chance. Star Sailors is out now on the App Store and Google Play.

Fairytale fantasy meets anime presentation here, with illustrator Coax on Art Director duties. Cartoon rendering, handcrafted-looking backdrops, and character interactions let you talk to whoever you've just recruited instead of leaving them stuck on a portrait screen. Will that pull you away from whatever collection RPG you're already three months deep into? Time will tell.

You're picking through the wreckage of the Magic Explosion, hunting down Heirlooms to piece the Human Kingdom back together. Standard fantasy scaffolding, sure, but the compass motif at least earns its keep. You're following it, quite literally, toward whatever's left of the world.

Combat is turn-based, built around Break effects and Burst Chance QTEs that let you cash in every buff you've stacked up in one go, once you've softened something up properly. Mixing Classes, Monsters, and Anomalies for team synergies could get fiddly in the right hands. There's a Sweep system for skipping repeat grinding and a Link system that gets fresh recruits into your five-member party easily.

Launch rewards are decent if you log in this week. Two thousand Diamonds, four hundred thousand Gold, and twenty Silver Compasses land for everyone, with a bit more on top if you pre-registered. There's also a seven-day check-in event running, plus a trial stage built around Shadow Elf Heidi Underborn.

That said, if turn-based collection RPGs are your thing and you're on the lookout for more to add to your radar, our list of the best RPGs on Android should keep you busy after this one.