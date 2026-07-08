Land of Arielia codes (July 2026) - Who wouldn't want some extra Miraspirits?

Looking to raise your CP to the millions? It's a long way to the top, but our Land of Arielia codes can definitely help.

In this fun anime RPG, there's no reason to get bored! You will always have some new event to attend or boss to fight. You'll start off by not understanding a whole lot, but soon enough, you'll discover that everything actually makes sense!

Even though the screen is filled with icons and rewards pop up every 5 seconds, you'll find yourself charmed soon enough. Your goal is to try to find world bosses to fight for decent gear and slowly build up your Miraspirit and companion to boost your strength.

Oh, and did I mention you can even form a significant bond with another player? Yep, Land of Arielia has it all.

The goal is to reach the top of the leaderboards, and to help you with that, we've prepared some Land of Arielia codes for you! So if you're looking for some free goodies, you're in the right place.

These will give you lots of free Gold Leaves to pull in the gacha, but also a lot of upgrade materials to help you boost your CP. You can also get some Jades of Spiritpray, which let you summon new Miraspirits, so make sure you claim them all.

Active Land of Arielia codes

AA79Uf - 12 Jades of Spiritpray

- 12 Jades of Spiritpray ARIELIASGIFT - 1k Gold Leaves, 2 Orange Treasure Essences, 2 Nutritious Fiend Skewers, 300 Tempered Sparks

- 1k Gold Leaves, 2 Orange Treasure Essences, 2 Nutritious Fiend Skewers, 300 Tempered Sparks START777 - 1k Gold Leaves, 3 Enigma Mirasuit Silk, 50 Upgrade Material Random Chests

Expired

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How to redeem codes in Land of Arielia

Step 1 : Tap on your profile icon in the top left corner of the screen.

: Tap on your in the top left corner of the screen. Step 2 : Select the Activation Code button.

: Select the button. Step 3 : Type in your code .

: Type in your . Step 4: Press the Redeem Pack button.

Follow the steps below to redeem the rewards:

Rewards not working?

How to get more freebies?

These are case-sensitive, so you must type them in exactly as shown. Make sure they are valid, because most of them are weekly, so if you happen to miss one, it's going to be gone forever.As I already mentioned before, we get new ones every week. The rewards could differ, so make sure to redeem them in time. New additions are usually released on Mondays, so you can keep an eye on our list because we'll add any that we find.

That said, how about taking a gander at our Illusion Connect: Re codes and Star Sailors codes next?