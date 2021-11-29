Mighty Party Codes: November 2021

: November 29th, 2021 - Checked for new codes

Do you know you can actually save a lot of money by redeeming these Mighty Party codes? A lot of RPGs ask you to make frequent IAPs, but by using these codes you can get a variety of freebies and refrain from spending money.

This code list for Mighty Party can help you get an upper hand in the game. All you have to do is redeem the codes before they expire and claim the rewards, which includes gems and other valuable items.

Mighty Party is a turn-based strategy RPG where you apply different tactics in the battle arena to emerge victorious. The battles are fought in real-time against players from different parts of the world.

Currently working Mighty Party codes

mightyparty - Rewards: 50 Gems

Expired

callofdead

jackgift - Rewards: 500 Elixir

pumpkintime - Rewards: 150 Gems

darkgifts - Rewards: 5000 Gold

trickortreat - Rewards:150 Soul Dust

afterlife - Rewards: 400 Copper Coins

boo - Rewards: 5000 Gold

veryscary - Rewards: 300 Gems

brawlchess - Rewards: 300 Gems

FREE150

HARVEST

summer

huawei

newbalance

welcome2021

lvlup

new

happybd

community

How to redeem Mighty Party codes?

Launch the game and head to the Main Menu

Now tap on Settings and then click on Others

Select the Gift codes option and copy one code from the list above

Paste it inside the box and hit confirm to receive the reward instantly

How to get more Mighty Party codes?