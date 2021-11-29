Mighty Party Codes: November 2021
Interested in some free gold, gems or elixirs? You can get all of these as gifts through the Mighty Party Codes!
| Mighty Party
Do you know you can actually save a lot of money by redeeming these Mighty Party codes? A lot of RPGs ask you to make frequent IAPs, but by using these codes you can get a variety of freebies and refrain from spending money.
This code list for Mighty Party can help you get an upper hand in the game. All you have to do is redeem the codes before they expire and claim the rewards, which includes gems and other valuable items.
Mighty Party is a turn-based strategy RPG where you apply different tactics in the battle arena to emerge victorious. The battles are fought in real-time against players from different parts of the world.
Currently working Mighty Party codes
- mightyparty - Rewards: 50 Gems
Expired
- callofdead
- jackgift - Rewards: 500 Elixir
- pumpkintime - Rewards: 150 Gems
- darkgifts - Rewards: 5000 Gold
- trickortreat - Rewards:150 Soul Dust
- afterlife - Rewards: 400 Copper Coins
- boo - Rewards: 5000 Gold
- veryscary - Rewards: 300 Gems
- brawlchess - Rewards: 300 Gems
- FREE150
- HARVEST
- summer
- huawei
- newbalance
- welcome2021
- lvlup
- new
- happybd
- community
How to redeem Mighty Party codes?
- Launch the game and head to the Main Menu
- Now tap on Settings and then click on Others
- Select the Gift codes option and copy one code from the list above
- Paste it inside the box and hit confirm to receive the reward instantly
How to get more Mighty Party codes?You can find more Mighty Party codes by following the game’s official Facebook and Twitter handles. However, the best way to get them is by following and bookmarking our page as we regularly keep it up to date with new and working codes.
