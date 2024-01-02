Soul Strike, Com2uS' upcoming idle RPG, is now open for pre-registration on iOS and Android

In case you missed it, Com2uS has officially opened pre-registration sign-ups for Soul Strike, letting players in select regions get first dibs on the upcoming RPG on iOS and Android. Despite the idle nature of the game, you can expect to dive into plenty of action-packed battles as you hack and slash your way through everything from vampires to dragons in this simple click-and-tap title.

In Soul Strike - Idle RPG, you can look forward to fun roguelike content where you'll take on endless waves of foes. There are 999 Parts to tinker around with to help you customise your hero's stats and looks. Plus, given that this is an idle game, you can expect to collect plenty of growth materials even when you're offline.

Included in the awesome in-game goodies you'll reap after each battle are the different Soul Parts you can craft at the Shelter to boost your combat prowess. You can also create different outfits and even cook food for special boosts.

If you're keen on giving the new game a go yourself, you can do so by pre-registering for Soul Strike on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases, with an expected date of January 17th on the App Store. For now, you can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Twitter for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.