Soul Strike! launches on iOS and Android with special check-in event and more in-game goodies

Com2uS has officially launched Soul Strike!, the studio's idle RPG with hack-and-slash combat and plenty of AFK progression without the hardcore grind. You can expect to advance rapidly throughout the game thanks to its idle nature, all while gawking at the vibrant skill animations that add to the title's overall appeal.

In Soul Strike!, you can look forward to diving into roguelike battles as you eliminate hordes of foes in a single blow. As you progress through the game, you'll encounter powerful companions that will join you on your quest, as well as clear thrilling challenges across varied dungeons to score all kinds of epic loot.

Want more idle games you can sink your teeth into? Why not take a look at our list of the best idle games on Android to get your fill?

The game also lets you unlock a variety of items and 999 Soul Parts that will help you customise your heroes. During your downtime, you can also kick back and relax at the Shelter, which you can personalise as well - you can even craft and cook to your heart's desire.

To celebrate the official launch, the game is offering a special 7-Day Gift Event where Ether and Skill Summon Tickets will be up for grabs for free. You can also collect Empty Cintamani Stones via the Dragon Temple Purification Operation event.

If you're keen on giving the game a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Soul Strike! on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Facebook for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.