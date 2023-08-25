Epic Fantasy tier list - best heroes to collect and use

- re-checked tier list

Understanding combat mechanics and collecting heroes is one thing, but what if you were looking for a definitive list of the strongest heroes in Epic Fantasy? Then you are in the right place! We have created an all-inclusive Epic Fantasy tier list for all of the heroes currently available to be summoned in the fantasy-themed idle RPG. A tier list is nothing but an overall compilation of all the heroes ranked in different tiers from highest to lowest. The best heroes in the game are ranked at the top while the worst ones are placed at the bottom. It gives a clear idea to players on which heroes they should invest their precious and scarce resources into. Everybody dreads the feeling of when their beloved hero fails to perform at the highest echelons of the game, and that’s why tier lists exist.

Read the entire tier list and you will definitely find your favourite hero in one of the tiers. Keep in mind that tier lists are subjective in nature inherently. It should not be rigidly followed as it breaks the rules of strategizing which is very important in games like these. We have considered a few factors while building this tier list, which players can see in the section below.

FACTORS TAKEN INTO ACCOUNT WHILE BUILDING THE TIER LIST

Rarity – A game like Epic Fantasy values stats over abilities a lot more than we might realise. Hence, the higher rarity heroes such as SSR heroes will have an innate advantage over SR rarity heroes due to the massive difference in base stats.

– A game like Epic Fantasy values stats over abilities a lot more than we might realise. Hence, the higher rarity heroes such as SSR heroes will have an innate advantage over SR rarity heroes due to the massive difference in base stats. Abilities – Naturally, the abilities of the heroes decide how they function in battles. Players cannot change these as they are provided to heroes from the start. In this tier list, we have given preference to heroes whose abilities synergise with their in-game roles. For example, a Support hero that has skills suitable for a DPS-type hero will be placed below a Support hero that has skills that can heal allies/provide buffs to allies.

– Naturally, the abilities of the heroes decide how they function in battles. Players cannot change these as they are provided to heroes from the start. In this tier list, we have given preference to heroes whose abilities synergise with their in-game roles. For example, a Support hero that has skills suitable for a DPS-type hero will be placed below a Support hero that has skills that can heal allies/provide buffs to allies. Versatility – Building a hero is tough, especially if you are taking them to their maximum enhancements. Heroes that perform in multiple game modes will be given more preference in the tier list than heroes that are only good for a particular game mode or area of the game.

BENEFITS OF A TIER LIST IN EPIC FANTASY

A tier list is mandatory for many mobile gacha games such as Epic Fantasy as the core mechanic is to collect and train different types of heroes. Players are given only a limited number of summons during the early phase of the game. Being efficient with a limited roster of heroes demands the use of the best available heroes. Tier Lists also provide a solid foundation for new players coming to the game as they can differentiate between good and bad heroes. These lists are also beneficial to a veteran of the game as they take into account the core statistics of the heroes such as skills, rarity, and versatility of the hero. While one hero may have a cool design as many of these fantasy-themed RPGs do, their skills may not complement their design at all.

Bookmark this page for future editions of this tier list as we will make sure to keep it updated as new heroes are added to the game. We will also re-adjust the rankings of heroes in the tiers in case of a balance patch.

Let’s get you right to the tier list for Epic Fantasy!

Original article by Harsh Paliwal. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.