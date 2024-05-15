Sega adds new dates for Sonic Symphony, inviting you to experience classic tunes from the franchise live

Green Hill Zone orchestra, anyone?

Sega is treating its fans to a special celebration of sound as it announces its official Sonic Symphony Tour Dates lineup, this time back by public demand. In particular, you can bop your head to the beat of your fave Sonic the Hedgehog game but with the overwhelming concert vibes of a live orchestra and a full rock band.

Dubbed "an immersive multimedia concert experience", Sonic Symphony will offer three decades of melodies from the popular franchise as witnessed in the world tour's previous iteration in London and Los Angeles last year. This time around, 13 new dates have been added to the lineup to give everyone more opportunities to bask in their shared fandom.

The show features cameos from Sonic franchise composers Jun Senoue and Tomoya Ohtani, with track lists accompanied by epic moments on a screen. Among the already announced dates include Paris, Le Grand Rex on June 2nd; New York, Union Palace on June 8th; and Phoenix, Symphony Hall on June 15th. As for the new ones, Boston, Symphony Hall will join in on September 15th; London, Eventim Apollo on September 28th; Newark, New Jersey Performing Arts Center on December 14th, and more.

It's not every day that you get to experience melodic masterpieces that pay tribute to that blue pixel-art hedgehog and his friends. Performances like this one often evoke emotional responses from their audience, so if you'd like to bask in the glow of some childhood nostalgia, you can head on over to the official website to grab your tickets - you might even chance upon some exclusive pre-sales if you're lucky.

