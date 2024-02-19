Netflix Sonic Mania Plus soft launch preview - "Single-player retro vibes in modern times"

Sonic Mania Plus is best played on a controller

It's a beautiful medley of old-school vibes and modern visuals

There's no two-player support at the moment

Is there anything nobler than freeing cute critters from their robotic prisons by bopping them on the head? That heroic cause and the satisfying "pop!" that comes with it are front and centre in Sonic Mania Plus, now on soft launch in the Philippines thanks to Netflix. The platformer is a fan-favourite for a reason - it brings back all the nostalgic vibes of the classic SEGA title but with stunning visuals and a modernised twist.

OLD-SCHOOL SONIC FEELS

Much like the OG Sonic games, this one features the iconic levels we know and love beginning with the breezy tropical vibes of Green Hill Zone. Animations are as retro as they can be, from pixel-art Sonic impatiently tapping his foot to him raising his hands in the air with a look of shock when he loses all his hard-earned rings. Yes, even that dreaded drowning countdown is back with a vengeance - something that partly traumatised me as a kid - but this time without the horrific score that plays in the background to signal your impending doom.

NOT-SO-SPEEDY MOBILE PLATFORMING

Even discovering secret areas is still as exhilarating as it was all those years ago, and also as frustrating when you leave the secret zone without having completed the objectives to perfection. If you've been looking for that no-nonsense nostalgic feeling on your mobile device, there's really no need to look further.Of course, with the game now ported over to mobile, the touchscreen isn't exactly the best way to enjoy the game, in my opinion. I've never really thought that platformers like this one are particularly convenient to play with touch controls - or it could just be me and my tendency to jam my thumbs onto the touchscreen too hard when I'm really into a jump.

Netflix has been steadily growing its impressive library of premium titles over the years, and I honestly think it's a treasure trove of games you otherwise won't be able to enjoy on mobile (or, at least, not without a high price point). Sonic Mania Plus is one such game - it's a fantastic title that mobile gamers certainly deserve, but I do still think it's best to play this with a controller

Thankfully, the game does have controller support, and these can seamlessly connect to help you lay on the swag with Knuckles or take Dr Eggman by surprise with the new characters Mighty the Armadillo and Ray the Flying Squirrel. The former can shatter the ground with his downward pound while the latter can glide over long chasms - a handy trick to have up your sleeve when trying to survive the hazards of the Chemical Plant Zone.

IS THERE 2-PLAYER CO-OP IN SONIC MANIA PLUS ON MOBILE?

Unfortunately, you can't play 2-player co-op in this mobile version of the game, which is a darn shame. I spent a good chunk of my childhood Sonic days playing co-op with my brother, with me as Tails hovering over enemies and wantonly attacking without the fear of death.

Right now, Sonic Mania Plus is entirely single-player, but you can switch to different characters depending on which one you choose to save in the Encore Mode. This might change upon the game's official release (for this soft launch, though, I did bump into a few bugs like Ray and Sonic getting stuck on a stage and the menu button not working), so it's worth sticking around to see if Netflix's version will offer co-op in future updates.

Overall, with its authentic soundtrack and enhanced visuals, Sonic Mania Plus is an absolute joy to dive into on mobile, preferably with a controller. It's not very often that franchises successfully merge the best elements of old and new into one title, but this one does so seamlessly - and completely for free for Netflix subscribers, at that. If you're a fan of the OG Sonic game, then it might just be worth grabbing a Netflix subscription just to get this gem into your device.