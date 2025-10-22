Blue Archive offers a feature-rich content update this month just in time for autumn

Deep blue

Blue Archive is set to bring in brand-new updates to the hit RPG

Two new Students join the line-up in a brand-new recruitment event

Meanwhile, there are whole new story events to dig into

Hot off the heels of the launch of Chaos Zero Nightmare it seems that some mainstays of the gacha genre aren't about to give up the ghost. That's because Nexon's long-running anime-style RPG Blue Archive has just released a content-rich new update in time for autumn.

The main focus for the latest chapter of Blue Archive is the new main story, Hyakkaryouran - To You, Who's Trying to Bloom Alone (snappy, I know). This update will put the spotlight on the students of the Hyakkaryouran Resolution Council and their search for their missing president, Ayame. The second half of the story content releases on the 28th, giving you plenty of time to dig in.

And if you're looking to add a new character to your lineup, then you'll be glad to know the latest recruitment event arrives on October 21st. It'll grant you increased chances to grab two of the new students arriving as part of this latest update for Blue Archive.

Unearthing the archives

The two start off with Nagusa, a Sonic-type student who applies damage to a single enemy, but increases said damage based on their current HP. This makes them excellent for pairing up with one of the best picks from our Blue Archive tier list to exploit that high damage potential.

Niya, meanwhile, is also a Sonic-type student, who decreases the defence of enemies within a circle around herself and deals damage based on the number affected. Be sure to check in soon, though, because the event ends November 3rd US time and November 4th at 1:59 UTC.

And if you are planning on jumping into Blue Archive this autumn, why not check in on some of our guides to help? For example, we've got all the Blue Archive coupon codes in a single place for you to peruse.