Sonic Rumble unleashes new gameplay trailer and reveals winter launch date

Gotta' go fast (but not too fast)

Sonic Rumble now has an official release date for this winter

A new gameplay trailer shows off even more fast-paced action

Meanwhile, the developers have made changes in three key areas based on feedback

The upcoming Sonic Rumble is shaping up to be a major new entry for the series on mobile. Sega's iconic blue hedgehog and friends are set to jump into a fast-paced competitive multiplayer adventure, and sooner than you might think. Because Sonic Rumble is now set to release in November of this year!

A brand-new gameplay trailer debuts alongside the news, showing off some of the stages, obstacles, and characters joining this Stumble Guys-like take on Sonic. And with many more familiar faces than even the most hardcore Sonic fans might have expected, making a return, too!

First off is 'building a deeper, more dynamic core'. Despite how vague that sounds, the changes are concrete. There's the addition of iconic skills used for obstructing opponents, Crews you can set up to join with friends and participate in time-limited events while earning extra rewards, and many new stages and modes!

Time to rumble

We'll ditch the business speak for now, but the second set of changes sees the new player experience get a revamp. If you've played any of the early builds of Sonic Rumble, you'll be glad to know the user interface has been tweaked to put all mission and achievement tasks together in a single hub.

Finally, progression and rewards have had a revamp to make it easier to unlock cosmetics and character abilities. The Rewards and shop system have also had a revamp. Don't expect an easier time, but expanded score ranks and simplified achievements mean slow but steady progress, or so they claim.

In either case, Sonic Rumble is definitely one to watch for its November release date. And if you really need something to tide you over, then don't fret. Because our latest list of the top five new mobile games to try this week has just gone live!