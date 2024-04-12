Slay the Spire 2 announced, is it coming to mobile?

A release hasn't yet been confirmed, but the original did make its way to smartphones

Slay the Spire 2, the sequel to the hit roguelike Slay the Spire, has been announced

But a mobile release isn't on the cards, at least initially

The original certainly did release after launch for iOS and Android, is another incoming?

Slay the Spire 2, the sequel to the hit roguelike deck-building game, has been announced. An exclusive reveal trailer showed off four new playable characters and boasted "The Spire isn't what it used to be." You can check out all the new details on the official Steam page.

Challenging you to work your way through the titular spire, you'll need to equip your characters to deal with any situation, as the encounters change each time. Slay The Spire has you fail, only to try again, until you get the perfect team and cards for the perfect run.

Coming in 2025 we know it'll be available for Steam in Early Access but it doesn't look like a release for mobile is on the cards. Yet, that is.

Because as we well know, Slay the Spire (the original, that is) did indeed make its way to mobile after a fashion. And with the increasing popularity of games like Wildfrost, which made the jump in much less time, we may be seeing a new trend of deck-builders coming to mobile. Remember it took close to four years (the original released in 2017 and the first mobile port for iOS coming in 2020) for Slay the Spire to Hit our smartphones, so anything less than that is certain to be an improvement.

And if that's got you eager to try out the original Slay the Spire, you'll be glad to know that yes it is still available. So why not check out our tier list of Slay the Spire cards to find out the optimal way to progress through this tower of pain? Better yet, see who the best character in Slay the Spire is to help further optimise your run, each one has different stats and abilities that dramatically change up gameplay!