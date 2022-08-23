Slay the Spire Ascension guide - All you need to know

Have you started playing Slay the Spire, but have not yet figured out the game quite yet? Have you had a chance to try out Ascension? If the answer is yes, you have probably had problems and questions spring to mind. And now you might be wondering how to complete certain parts of the game. In this Slay the Spire Ascension guide, we will give you some tips and tricks to provide some help.

SLAY THE SPIRE BASICS GUIDE

Slay the Spire is a roguelike game where the main task is to build a deck of cards. The game has been released by the American game company Mega Crit. It was released in May 2019 for PlayStation 4, June 2019 for the Nintendo Switch, and August 2019 for the Xbox One. An iOS version was launched in June 2020, followed by an Android release in February 2021.

The main idea of this game is that you have to climb the Spire, going through the floors. It takes three acts to do this. If you collect all the keys, it is no longer three acts, but four. On your way to your goal, you need to fight various monsters. At the end of each act, you encounter a challenging boss. The content of each floor and the way to get through it changes each time.

In this game, you should focus on survival and collecting cards. Eventually, you should have a powerful deck, ready to destroy all enemies in your path. There is also a nice bonus here. The game features mods that can be downloaded and played via Steam Workshop.

SLAY THE SPIRE: HOW ASCENSION WORKS?

Ascension in Slay the Spire is a game mode that adds new modifiers. The higher the floor you reach, the harder it gets. To unlock Ascension 1 for one character, you need to complete all three acts with the same character.

Winning each Ascension unlocks the mode only for that character. Losing will not reset progress or reduce the Ascension level. Losing in the fourth act will still unlock the next Ascension.

You can replay any level of Ascension that you have already unlocked. And all Ascension levels can be completed in Custom mode, but their completion will not count towards your progress in the game.

The negative effects of each Ascension level stack on top of each other. For example, if you are on level Ascension 3, the negative effects from the previous levels will combine on level 3. For the following score bonuses, each Ascension level grants 5% more score, up to 100% at Ascension 20:

Beyond Perfect

Bosses Slain

C-c-c-combo.

Champion

Elites Killed

Enemies Killed

Floors Climbed

Overkill

Perfect

And this is what the Ascension levels look like and what awaits the player:

Ascension 1 - Elites spawn more often.

Ascension 2 - Normal enemies are deadlier.

Ascension 3 - Elites are deadlier.

Ascension 4 - Bosses are deadlier.

Ascension 5 - Heal less after Boss battles.

Ascension 6 - Start each run damaged.

Ascension 7 - Normal enemies are tougher.

Ascension 8 - Elites are tougher.

Ascension 9 - Bosses are tougher.

Ascension 10 - Start each run cursed.

Ascension 11 - Start each run with 1 less potion slot.

Ascension 12 - Upgraded cards appear less often.

Ascension 13 - Poor bosses.

Ascension 14 - Lower max HP.

Ascension 15 - Unfavourable events.

Ascension 16 - Shops are more costly.

Ascension 17 - Normal enemies have more challenging movesets and abilities.

Ascension 18 - Elites have more challenging movesets and abilities.

Ascension 19 - Bosses have more challenging movesets and abilities.

Ascension 20 - Double boss.

TIPS ON HOW TO GET THROUGH ASCENSIONS

On the one hand, it may seem like a cakewalk to get through all 20 Ascensions. However, do not be so careless, as the further you progress, the harder it gets until you reach the last Ascension.

Artefacts play a significant role as well. The artefact is able to remove the enemy debuff, but can also remove the disadvantage of some self-buffs. As a result, the Clockwork Souvenir relic becomes extremely powerful.

Upgrade your cards whenever possible. Relics can be amazing, but keep in mind that you'll be playing cards in between fights, and saving a few extra hit points generally make a bigger difference than you think.

Corridor fighting is important. When you see cards like Hyperbeam or Blasphemy, you might think that they are useless. They might be. But if you die before reaching the boss, or if you need to rest instead of upgrading cards, none of it matters. So if you can get a couple of extra cards to help in corridor battles, take them.

