Slay The Spire tips you shouldn't miss

Own the spire, one card at a time

We know that Slay the Spire can be quite a challenging experience, so, we have decided to share a couple of tips and tricks to help you on your quest.

Slay The Spire is a turn-based card battler that combines building decks and going on adventures. When you fire the game up, you're immediately dropped into the world to tackle the challenges ahead. You look at a map and you decide how you want to start things.

There will be symbols on the beginning portion of the map. Most of these are bosses that you can battle. You can decide which boss to fight and then dive right in. It's nice to be able to have the freedom to choose your direction. Once in, the turn-based fight will begin.

Just like with classic turn-based games, you'll be able to select from different moves that are either offensive or defensive. The only difference here is that the game leans on the cards so this adds a layer of strategy to combat that's a bit more unique.

Although Slay The Spire drops you into the world as quickly as it does, it's not too intimidating, making it a fairly easy game to pick up and learn. On top of that, it's a lot of fun too, especially if you like using cards and turn-based battles. Here are some tips that will help during your adventures.