Silent Whispers shows off its lifelike love interests as Love and Deepspace faces fresh competition

Three handsome men

Unreal Engine demos highlight Alarik, Theron and Valen

Archosaur showcases detailed facial expressions and realistic lighting

Silent Whispers has passed eight million sign-ups, with no release date yet

Archosaur Games was recently at Unreal Fest Shanghai 2026, where Silent Whispers, their upcoming RPG, was on display. And they spent most of the time talking about faces. For a romance adventure built around three men looking at you from very close range, that’s probably the right call.

Chief Artist Bing went through how the team customised MetaHuman’s 351 facial shapes, building expressions specific to each character and making sure clothes and accessories move properly in close-up story scenes.

The Chief Rendering Engineer had the less glamorous half, showcasing materials, shadows, indirect lighting, reflections, and getting Unreal’s Substrate materials to look the part without your phone paying for it.

Both new demos feature all three love interests, Alarik, Theron, and Valen, with a focus on micro-expressions and how the lighting holds up in busier environments. Archosaur says what you’re seeing runs smoothly on PC and mobile.

There isn’t a great deal new in any of this, to be fair. But the timing is a little interesting, because its direct competitor, Love and Deepspace, hasn’t had the best few months outside China. Shelving Valko after fan backlash, and then facing a petition to bring him back, was followed by a reported 68% drop in spending.

Then came the cocktail promotion that needed a follow-up post telling people not to drink them. Silent Whispers is going after the same audience, and eight million sign-ups says a fair chunk of it is at least curious. Infold still has a two-year head start, and a cast people care about enough to petition for, so I wouldn’t call this a changing of the guard.

No release date for Silent Whispers yet, and beyond being free-to-play, there’s no word on how monetisation will work.

In the meantime, our list of the best romance games on mobile is full of leading men you can talk to today.