Silent Whispers is an upcoming romance RPG built in Unreal Engine 5 for iOS and Android

Deepspace's got some competition now

Silent Whispers announced for PC, iOS, and Android

Targets the same audience as Love and Deepspace

Features time-loop storytelling, survival elements, and high-end visuals

Love and Deepspace has had the cinematic romance RPG space pretty much to itself on mobile for a while now. That might be about to change. Silent Whispers has just been announced for iOS, Android and PC. It’s a free-to-play love adventure powered by Unreal Engine 5, and from the look of it, it's very much coming for the same audience.

The setup delves into mystery as much as romance. You'll navigate the City of Fading Light, which sounds ominous, and it very much is. This is a place that looks and feels like a normal city right up until it doesn't. Coffee shops, Ferris wheels, aerial stations.

Familiar enough to lull you in, strange enough that the RPG is basically telling you not to get too comfortable. There's a time loop narrative threading through it all, survival mechanics, and the constant sense that the line between illusion and reality is doing something it probably shouldn't.

Then there are the love interests, because of course there are. Alarik sits at the top of the food chain, who treats the world's rules as a personal suggestion. Theron is the brooding blade-type, a prisoner of fate with all the baggage that implies.

Valen, meanwhile, is apparently pure and untouched by the weight of fate, which in this genre usually means he's hiding something devastating. Standard fare, executed with what looks like considerable production value.

And that production value is hard to ignore. Unreal Engine 5 powering 4K cinematics in a mobile romance game is a genuine statement of intent. Love and Deepspace really raised the bar for how this genre can look.

No release date for Silent Whispers just yet, but it's one to keep an eye on if narrative romance games are your thing.

Until then, you can always check out this list of the top romance games on mobile!