Darkest Dungeon II is coming to mobile courtesy of Playdigious

Darkest Dungeon II, the hit dark-fantasy roguelike, is coming to mobile

Take on the forces of eldritch horror while keeping your party, and sanity, intact

Challenging tactical gameplay combines with roguelike randomness for a truly brutal RPG experience

We've had some big launches today, with Monster Hunter Outlanders and Saints Row: The Third Remastered both dropping for mobile. But we've also had some big announcements, not least of which is that Playdigious are set to bring Darkest Dungeon II, the hit dark fantasy roguelike, to iOS and Android in 2027!

If you're not familiar with Darkest Dungeon, then it's basically Dungeons & Dragons with every training wheel taken off. And for fans of the original, Darkest Dungeon II changes the formula significantly, as rather than venturing into a single dungeon, you'll be transporting your party via carriage to take on a new, world-threatening eldritch threat.

Dark and darker

In truth, I was a bit surprised to read about just how different Darkest Dungeon II is from the original. But if you've got no connection to the series, all you need to know is that this is a game where your hero's strengths and weaknesses aren't the only things you need to worry about.

Because as it turns out, being an adventurer fighting horrific entities from beyond is stressful. And unlike your favourite DnD let's play, you can't simply laugh off the horrors. Balancing out your party's relations to one another, while keeping them fighting fit, will be key to success, or at least not abject failure.

Along the way, you'll experience more roguelike events along the road to The Mountain, testing your resolve and your morality, as well as uncovering dark truths about yourself and your hero. So, you know, a real barrel of laughs from start to end.

If all that sounds a bit much, you can prepare yourself for the excitement of Darkest Dungeon II, and hone your party management skills, by checking in on our list of the best RPGs on Android for some of our choice picks we reckon are worth playing!