Ludus tier list (February 2026) - Assemble the best team possible

A game where merging is fun and getting to obliterate your opponent is even more fun is just what you need to put a smile on your face. You never know if a character is OP or just "meh" until you reach that level 20 Super Merge, which is why today I bring you the ultimate Ludus tier list.

I've ranked every single hero you can currently get (or card, call it however you want), starting from the S+ tier all the way down to C tier.

About the Ludus tier list

This tier list is not based on the weekly buffs

It's no surprise that getting some top-tier heroes won't be a walk in the park. You need to get really lucky with the chests, otherwise you'll be stuck using S-tier heroes and below. There is no shame in that, except that the more you advance through the Arenas, the better you'll want your deck to be.Each week, a new faction gets a buff - I haven't created this tier list with that in mind because even if you don't have some cards belonging to that faction, you can still win. It's all about the right upgrades and merges.

I can tell you a million reasons why Ice Witch is better than Kitsune or Arachne, but that's not the point here. The idea is as follows: you want to form a solid team that will beat the enemy in a maximum of 9 rounds.

Since both you and your opponent have 5 lives, the first one who loses all of them is the loser. Winning can either be swift, if you're lucky and you get dupes within the first two rounds (and level up the heroes quickly), or it can come after the third round, when you can slowly start getting Super Merge.

As a general rule of thumb, to win in either of these scenarios, you want a solid DPS and one good tank. You'll find them all at the top of this Ludus tier list.

Ludus Tier List

Tier Name S+ Evil Eye, Witch, Mummy Warrior, Lich, Pirate Queen, Princess, Storm, Pumpkin Jack, Ice Witch, Cupid, King Arthur, Mako, Wizardess, Buddy, Verena, Ghost Cat, Yeti, Sniper Girl S Gambler, Tech Golem, Angel, Gunflower, Boaris, Chief, Jelly Knight, Electric Mage, Iron Tony, Friday, Leprechaun, Robo Santa, Muerta, Agent, Lava Girl, Little Red Cap, Witch Doctor, Gunbot, Alice, Uruk, Firestarter, Monkey King, Druid, Galaction A Warlock, Minotaur, Totem, Gunslinger, Rocky, Gorgon, Succubus, Snoozmander, Easter Bunny, Duckwing, Pop Star, Gingerbread Man, Crystallix, Brewmaster, Turkey Master, Ludusman, Drago, Draco, Griffon, Captain Nemo, Vampire B Plague Doctor, Slime, Franken, Axe Thrower, Samurai, Arachne, Bastion, Crusader, Shaman, Executioner, Paladin, Genie, Jester, Mr. Gray, Gearhead, Fencer, Valkyrie, Treant, Imp, Nightmare, Vulcan, Aqua, Trickster, Mimic, Kitsune C Viking, Huntress, Saboteur, Fairy, Cannoneer

