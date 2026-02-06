Ludus tier list (February 2026) - Assemble the best team possible
A game where merging is fun and getting to obliterate your opponent is even more fun is just what you need to put a smile on your face. You never know if a character is OP or just "meh" until you reach that level 20 Super Merge, which is why today I bring you the ultimate Ludus tier list.
I've ranked every single hero you can currently get (or card, call it however you want), starting from the S+ tier all the way down to C tier.
About the Ludus tier listIt's no surprise that getting some top-tier heroes won't be a walk in the park. You need to get really lucky with the chests, otherwise you'll be stuck using S-tier heroes and below. There is no shame in that, except that the more you advance through the Arenas, the better you'll want your deck to be.
This tier list is not based on the weekly buffsEach week, a new faction gets a buff - I haven't created this tier list with that in mind because even if you don't have some cards belonging to that faction, you can still win. It's all about the right upgrades and merges.
I can tell you a million reasons why Ice Witch is better than Kitsune or Arachne, but that's not the point here. The idea is as follows: you want to form a solid team that will beat the enemy in a maximum of 9 rounds.
Since both you and your opponent have 5 lives, the first one who loses all of them is the loser. Winning can either be swift, if you're lucky and you get dupes within the first two rounds (and level up the heroes quickly), or it can come after the third round, when you can slowly start getting Super Merge.
As a general rule of thumb, to win in either of these scenarios, you want a solid DPS and one good tank. You'll find them all at the top of this Ludus tier list.
Ludus Tier List
|Tier
|Name
|S+
|Evil Eye, Witch, Mummy Warrior, Lich, Pirate Queen, Princess, Storm, Pumpkin Jack, Ice Witch, Cupid, King Arthur, Mako, Wizardess, Buddy, Verena, Ghost Cat, Yeti, Sniper Girl
|S
|Gambler, Tech Golem, Angel, Gunflower, Boaris, Chief, Jelly Knight, Electric Mage, Iron Tony, Friday, Leprechaun, Robo Santa, Muerta, Agent, Lava Girl, Little Red Cap, Witch Doctor, Gunbot, Alice, Uruk, Firestarter, Monkey King, Druid, Galaction
|A
|Warlock, Minotaur, Totem, Gunslinger, Rocky, Gorgon, Succubus, Snoozmander, Easter Bunny, Duckwing, Pop Star, Gingerbread Man, Crystallix, Brewmaster, Turkey Master, Ludusman, Drago, Draco, Griffon, Captain Nemo, Vampire
|B
|Plague Doctor, Slime, Franken, Axe Thrower, Samurai, Arachne, Bastion, Crusader, Shaman, Executioner, Paladin, Genie, Jester, Mr. Gray, Gearhead, Fencer, Valkyrie, Treant, Imp, Nightmare, Vulcan, Aqua, Trickster, Mimic, Kitsune
|C
|Viking, Huntress, Saboteur, Fairy, Cannoneer
You can find out more about some heroes in each tier on the following pages!
S+ tier | S tier | A tier | B tier | C tier
S+ tier
Storm is a Chinese dragon who deals melee damage and has insanely high HP. He is a great DPS, too, which honestly has the best of everything. Storm will activate his skill and pass through the enemies, continuously dealing damage and applying Storm Sigil. On top of everything, Storm will also reflect some melee damage back to the attacker.
Princess is a fighter-tank who can stun enemies. She deals AoE damage in an area around her (once she gets on her horse), which can be clutch when the enemy has a lot of units. The best part about her is that she can revive once per round with 50% Max HP.
Mako is a sort of fighter-marksman who can displace an enemy DPS from the backline. Depending on how he is used and his positioning, he can make some insane comebacks if he can manage to harpoon the enemy DPS close to him. For that reason alone, he landed here in our Ludus tier list - it's all about how you use Mako to get the most out of his skill.
S tier
Muerta is an outstanding summoner who can be a real pain to deal with. She will summon a Crypt that continuously summons skeletons. The skeletons she summons are random, which is why she doesn't rank higher. You want to keep the Crypt as safe as possible by using additional front-line units.
Friday (almost Wednesday) is a hero that deals damage over time. She will actually summon disco zombies, and any enemies that die within her dance will turn into additional zombies. She is fun, but requires solid front line and some support to really come through (stay alive + deal damage).
Gunbot is a fairly straightforward unit. He will cast a laser beam that attacks all enemies in a straight line, dealing pretty good DPS. It's a reliable hero if you can keep him safe with some front-line units.
A tier
Gingerbread Man can be top-tier - he will deal AoE damage in a cone, on top of stunning them. He has solid damage output, but not much outside of that. He is melee damaged, so you will need to keep Gingerbread Man alive with some support. That's the only reason I did not place him higher.
Although he is a fun-looking chap, the Easter Bunny is a unit that requires you to have a solid front line. He will summon a copy of himself that will attack the enemy at long range, which can be useful in some situations. He is not top-tier, though, since there are better heroes who have summons with higher DPS.
The mighty Turkey Master is a hero that I didn't imagine using on the battlefield - ever. It doesn't have some crazy DPS, but it can be useful from time to time. The Turkey Master will disappear from the arena for a little bit, summoning turkeys in his place - it's a simple skill, but effective if you want power in numbers.
B tier
Gearhead is a simple character who has long-range and single-target damage. She can cast a shield, and once destroyed, she can be teleported to her original position.
Kitsune is a character that relies on melee damage and staying next to enemies when her field is activated. Her kit is nothing special, and it's not worth deploying her for the debuffs alone.
Nightmare is like an assassin who will teleport to an enemy or group of enemies and fear them. His kit is not that great, and his stats are pretty low for a Legendary.
C tier
I don't see a point in using any of these heroes any more than necessary in the early game. They are subpar in terms of damage, and even at Super Merge, they won't stand a chance against Legendary or Epic heroes that are around level 10-15.
And with that, we reach the end of our Ludus tier list. We hope you found it useful. If you did, we've got plenty more characters ranking knocking around the website, including a Resonance Solstice tier list and a Motto Immortal tier list.