Siberium codes list (February 2026) - Summoning Scrolls galore

You can make your lineup better if you decide to claim all these Siberium codes right away. They will give you free Summoning Scrolls and Adv. Summoning scrolls, so these should get you at least a handful of SSS-rarity heroes.

On top of the summoning scrolls, you will also get free Diamonds, which are the premium currency in Siberium. If you got here in time to claim the launch event code (because there is one!), you'll get a 5* Ral guaranteed. She is an SS-rarity hero who can heal the team and buff their ATK.

Here are all the Siberium codes you can redeem right now.

Active Siberium codes

VIP888 - 1000 Diamonds, 10 Basic Summoning Scrolls

- 1000 Diamonds, 10 Basic Summoning Scrolls VIP777 - 10 Basic Summoning Scrolls, 5 Adv. Summoning Scrolls

- 10 Basic Summoning Scrolls, 5 Adv. Summoning Scrolls VIP666 - 1M Gold, 300k Hero exp, 10 Basic Summoning Scrolls

- 1M Gold, 300k Hero exp, 10 Basic Summoning Scrolls STAROFXMAS - 30 Basic Summoning Scrolls, 10 Adv. Summoning Scrolls

- 30 Basic Summoning Scrolls, 10 Adv. Summoning Scrolls NEW2026 - 30 Basic Summoning Scrolls, 2026 Diamonds, 10 Adv. Summoning Scrolls

- 30 Basic Summoning Scrolls, 2026 Diamonds, 10 Adv. Summoning Scrolls LAUNCH251229 - 30 Basic Summoning Scrolls, 1000 Diamonds, 10 Adv. Summoning Scrolls, 50 5* Ral Fragments

- 30 Basic Summoning Scrolls, 1000 Diamonds, 10 Adv. Summoning Scrolls, 50 5* Ral Fragments T4M8NWP3 - 10 Basic Summoning Scrolls, 5 Adv. Summoning Scrolls

- 10 Basic Summoning Scrolls, 5 Adv. Summoning Scrolls RQ58Z3NT - 1000 Diamonds

Expired

There are no expired Siberium codes yet.

How to redeem codes in Siberium

Step 1 : Tap on your profile icon in the top left corner of the screen.

: Tap on your profile icon in the top left corner of the screen. Step 2 : Open the Settings.

: Open the Settings. Step 3 : Select the orange "Gift exchange" button.

: Select the orange "Gift exchange" button. Step 4 : Write your active codes in the textbox where it says "Please enter the correct activation code".

: Write your active codes in the textbox where it says "Please enter the correct activation code". Step 5: Press OK.

The codes can be redeemed in-game by following the steps below:

You can claim the rewards in the Mailbox, which you can find right next to your Friends button (in the Capital).

What to do if your Siberium codes don't work?

The most likely scenario for one of the codes not working is capitalisation. Codes for Siberium are case-sensitive, so you need to write them exactly as we have in the list above. Most of them are in capital letters, and there shouldn't be any spaces before or after the code.

If you pay attention to this, then you should be able to redeem any code without any issues.

How to get more Siberium codes?

About Siberium

I noticed new codes for Siberium on the Facebook profile, but the codes shared on the social media accounts are usually hidden at the end of a long post (like in the case of the "RQ58Z3NT" code). You will find an updated list of codes right here if you just save this page and check it regularly. We always make sure to add the latest codes for you.

Heroes have certain perks, and by activating specific formations, you will get significant buffs. I personally like to go to the Proving Grounds as much as I can, since that's where the real rewards lie. The player leaderboards are also competitive enough, so you can never get complacent with your level clearing.

Even though it appears to be simple (at first glance), Siberium has a lot more strategy involved. That's why it's good to claim the codes as soon as they're out.

